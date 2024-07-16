Steelers Rival Drawing Patrick Mahomes Comparisons
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers haven't had any issues against Deshaun Watson since the Cleveland Browns acquired him. The Browns brought him in to contend, but have struggled to even have their $200 million quarterback in the lineup.
His first season with the Browns, Watson missed 11 games due to suspension. He followed that up with just six games in 2023 due to injury. When he was in the lineup, he's been an average QB at best, with just 2,217 yards and 14 touchdown passes in 12 games.
Many are sure that Watson's career is steadily declining. 2024 is likely the last chance for him to prove he's a starting QB for the Browns and in the NFL.
But the Browns' confidence in Watson remains sky high, whether warranted or not. One of his teammates in particular, right guard Wyatt Teller recently spoke with Go Long's Ty Dunne about the upcoming season. Speaking about his QB, Teller compared Watson to the greatest in the game, Patrick Mahomes.
"I would love to say he has glimpses of Patty Mahomes," he said. "I believe that Deshaun has that. I truly do. I've seen glimpses of it."
There was a time when Watson was an elite quarterback in the NFL. Between 2018 and 2020, he had three straight seasons with 3,800 passing yards. That was before he sat out a whole season due to a trade request, was found guilty of and subsequently suspended for violating the personal conduct policy, and the Houston Texans shipped him out of town.
Since his suspension and return, however, he's been far from that player. Teller might have confidence in his ability to perform in 2024, but the numbers and his on-field performance as the Browns QB suggests otherwise.
For the Browns' sake, they need Deshaun Watson to be as close to Patrick Mahomes as humanly possible. The AFC North is jam-packed with talented teams and Super Bowl contenders. If the Browns want to make the postseason, Watson will need perform far better than his first 12 games with the Browns.
For the Steelers, this should provide some excellent entertainment. The Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens are serious contenders this season, and they are focused on earning their own postseason berth and potential division title. When they meet their rivals this upcoming season, the Steelers will be eager to get their hands on the Browns' starting quarterback.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more
- Steelers LB Gets Early Access to College Football Video Game
- Steelers Get Early Look at Former WR
- Steelers Support of Kenny Pickett "Embarrassing"
- Steelers Opponent Hints at Starting QB
- Steelers Get Return Price for Patrick Peterson