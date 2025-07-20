Steelers Coach Sends Message to WR After Sudden Retirement
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were a very minor piece of wide receiver Mike Williams' NFL career. Acquiring him before the 2025 NFL Trade Deadline, he played just nine games in a Steelers' uniform. His impact was just as minor, catching nine receptions for 132 yards and one touchdown during his half a season with Pittsburgh.
Despite his brief tenure with the Steelers, the organization's wide receivers coach offered praise for Williams following the announcement of his retirement. Zach Azzanni, who worked with Williams last season, shared his thoughts on X after news broke of Williams' departure from the NFL.
"Honored to have been a very small part of this man's journey," he wrote. "True Pro and great human!!! Blessed to know him!"
Williams retires following eight seasons in the NFL. Originally drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers with the seventh overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, he broke out during his second season with the organization. He hauled in 43 receptions for 664 yards and 10 touchdowns during the 2018 campaign.
After his breakout season, he began a run that earned him a reputation as one of the best number two wideouts in the NFL. Between 2019 and 2022, he caught at least 45 receptions and 750 yards. That includes a career-defining season in 2021. Targeted 129 times, he made 79 receptions for 1,146 yards and nine touchdowns. His 4,806 receiving yards with the Chargers rank 10th in the organization's all-time receiving yard leaders.
He finishes his NFL career with 106 games played with three organizations: the Chargers, Steelers, and the New York Jets. He hauled in a total of 330 passes for 5,104 yards and 32 touchdowns.
The Steelers are hoping to find someone who can be what they envisioned Williams could be in Pittsburgh. The organization is still searching for the number two wide receiver in 2025. Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson appear to be the frontrunners for the position, but they must earn that role in training camp. It's been a repetitive cycle for the Steelers the past few seasons as they try to find the right quarterback and pass-catching combinations. Their WR coach knows just how difficult that task is, which makes his praise of Williams even more meaningful.
