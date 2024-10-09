Steelers New Favorites to Land Davante Adams?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers may be the growing favorites to land Las Vegas Raiders superstar Davante Adams. Despite a loss in Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh escaped as the least damaged team of those hunting for Adams, which may turn things in their favor.
Coming into Week 5, the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints were the heavy favorites to land Adams via trade. Both teams had quarterback Adams had played for, and it was no secret they were willing to make a significant push to land him.
Fast forward to the start of Week 6 and things have changed. The Jets have fired their head coach, Robert Saleh, and the Saints have lost quarterback Derek Carr to an oblique injury. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh is sitting there with a 3-2 record, a head coach everyone loves in Mike Tomlin and two now healthy starting quarterbacks in Justin Fields and Russell Wilson.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the shift for the Jets and Saints has impacted the trade market.
"I think the events in New York and the events in New Orleans may have slowed down talks with those two teams, and we’ll see if and when they can pick up some steam," Schefter said. "Because everybody does expect that Adams is going to be traded, we just don’t know where or when."
The Steelers have been in on an Adams trade since the moment he became available, and if they didn't hold back on trying to land Brandon Aiyuk this summer, there's little doubt they wouldn't try to toss everything at an Adams trade.
This could be heating up, as The Athletic's Dianna Russini believes the trade could go down in the next few hours.
With new news on the Jets and Saints, the Steelers may have climbed to the top of the Raiders, and Adams's lists. And if it's happening soon, they may finally find themselves with the second star wide receiver they've been hunting for.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!