Russell Wilson Addresses Future With Steelers
In the aftermath of a season-ending defeat at the hands of the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens in the playoffs, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson remained steadfast in his desire to return to the team next season.
"It's been truly a blessing in my life, it's been one of the best years for me personally to be a Pittsburgh Steeler, and obviously I hope I'm here and everything else," Wilson said postgame. "I trust God whenever that is. It's a special, special place."
In what could've potentially been his final game as a Steeler, Wilson completed 20 of his 29 pass attempts for 270 yards and two touchdowns, with a vast majority of his production coming in the second half.
The 36-year-old signal caller is set to reach free agency once the offseason begins, and while the end of his tenure in Pittsburgh wasn't picture-perfect given the fact that the team lost five games in a row, he still figures to be one of the top options on the open market at the position.
The Steelers inked Wilson to a one-year deal worth the veteran minimum last March after the Denver Broncos released him, incurring $85 million in dead money as a result.
He sustained a calf injury at the beginning of training camp that he later reaggravated, sidelining him until Week 7, but he quickly made up for lost time by leading Pittsburgh to a 6-1 record in his first seven starts.
Wilson concluded the regular season with 2,482 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions to his name.
The Steelers will have a number of different quarterback options available to them over the coming months, and even if Wilson doesn't return following a disappointing end to the year, he was nothing but complimentary when discussing his experience with the black and gold.
"It's been such a blessing to be here," Wilson said. "The guys that we have, the organization, it's truly first-class. Love this city, obviously, and what it means not just to me and Ciara and our family, but just also the National Football League, it's a special place with special guys. We got a special coach in coach [Mike] Tomlin, we got a special organization, special people, special players and a special fan base."
