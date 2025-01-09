Ravens Get Brutal News Before Steelers Playoff Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will take on the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, but will not see their leading wide receiver. Head coach John Harbaugh announced that after suffering a knee sprain in Week 18, Zay Flowers has officially been ruled out for the AFC North clash.
Flowers went down against the Cleveland Browns in the season finale with a non-contact injury. A knee sprain felt like a sigh of relief for the Ravens, not losing their wideout to something more serious. But after being unable to practice throughout the week, Flowers will not go in the postseason opener against the Steelers.
This season, Flowers became the first Ravens wide receiver they drafted to hit the 1,000 yard mark. He also became the first Baltimore drafted wideout to earn his place in the Pro Bowl.
Now, the Ravens will rely on Rashod Bateman as their No. 1 against the Steelers. It also means tight ends Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely are likely to receiver extra targets against Pittsburgh.
The Steelers and Ravens split the regular season series 1-1, with the Ravens claiming the second matchup in Week 16.
