Kirk Herbstreit Blasts Steelers After Playoff Disaster
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers dreadful playoff appearances continued early in Baltimore as the team fell 21-0 in the first half. And with their eighth year without a playoff win loomed over them, commentator Kirk Herbstreit didn't hold back about how poor their showing was early.
With no life on offense, recording just two first downs in their first four drives, and allowing over 100 yards rushing and 144 yards receiving in the first two quarters, the criticism came hot and heavy. For Herbstreit, he questioned the biggest component of the Steelers throughout their existence - their "fight." And he made it known they had none in their Wild Card matchup.
"If I was a Steelers fan, the thing that would concern me in this first half. You're in the postseason and you're getting dominated. I don't see any fight. I don't see any pushback. ... Where the hell is the fight? This is the Pittsburgh Steelers. There's nothing. They're just going through the motions," Herbstreit said during the broadcast.
The Steelers have held some poor playoff performances over the last eight years, trailing by more than 20 points in nearly all of their losses. And heading into haftime, they followed that trend.
All week, the team talked about changing the narrative and "burning the boats" to come out hot against the Ravens. That didn't happen early, with concerns reaching a peak from the fanbase as to whether or not this team will be a contender again anytime soon.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!