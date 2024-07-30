Steelers Cut Former Saints WR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are gearing up for the first time in training camp, which means that roster moves are coming. The first few have already occurred just the second week of camp. One of the cuts was a surprise name, as the Steelers released Marquez Callaway.
Callaway, 26, joined the Steelers organization prior to the 2024 season on a futures/reserves contract. He previously played with the New Orleans Saints between 2020-2022. He was a depth receiver for the majority of his time there, but he had a stand out season in 2021. He hauled in 46 receptions for 698 yards and six touchdowns, which are all career-bests for the receiver.
After spending time with the Saints' practice squad, he bounced around the NFL. He spent time with the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders' practice squads before signing with the Steelers.
In his NFL career, Callaway has appeared in 42 games, all with the Saints. He has 83 receptions and 1,069 career receiving yards.
Prior to making the NFL, Callaway was a quality receiver at the University of Tennessee. He had three straight seasons with 24 or more receptions and 400 or more receiving yards. During his four year college career, he accumulated 1,646 total receiving yards and 13 touchdowns.
Before the Steelers released him, Callaway was one of the many names reported to play a part for the team in 2024. He unfortunately failed to impress during his limited time with the organization, but at just 26-years old it's possible for him to find another opportunity in the NFL.
