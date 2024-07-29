Saints Sign Former Steelers OT
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Jesse Davis has found a new home in the NFL, signing with the New Orleans Saints as they enter the second week of training camp, according to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson.
Davis, 32, spent the 2022 season with the Steelers as their backup offensive tackle. As the swing tackle, Davis played behind Dan Moore Jr. and Chuks Okorafor. He appeared in 14 games that season.
Throughout his NFL career, Davis has spent time with the Seattle Seahawks (2015), New York Jets (2016), Miami Dolphins (2016-2021), Minnesota Vikings (2022), Steelers (2022) and San Francisco 49ers (2023). He's appeared in 95 games, 80 of which were with the Dolphins. He's started 72 games throughout his NFL career, all with Miami.
Davis will get a shot to compete for a roster spot in New Orleans, working behind Trevor Penning and Landon Young. With the move, the Saints opened up roster spots by waiving Mark Evans and Justin Herron from their 90-man team.
Since his departure from Pittsburgh, the Steelers have worked with rookie Broderick Jones and veteran Chuks Okorafor as their swing tackles last season, and are looking at first-round pick Troy Fautanu as their primary backup this season. Dylan Cook and Spencer Anderson could also be considered for the role, and Fautanu is not being denied the starting job over Moore if he earns it throughout training camp.
So far, Moore and Jones have worked as the starters, with Moore on the left side and Jones on the right. If Fautanu did earn the starting job, he'd play on the right side while Jones moved across the line to his natural position.
Cook and Anderson both made the active roster last season and could be viewed as reliable options to do so again this year.
