Steelers Massive Trade Report
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are wrapping up their first week of training camp and before the pads came on or their starting quarterback even took the field, the headlines came fast and furious. Heading into their first weekend in Latrobe, this team has some big headlines surrounding them.
Heading into the week, everyone was fired up to see Russell Wilson and Justin Fields battle it out for the QB1 spot. Well, due to some calf tightness, Wilson is sidelined, and Fields is taking all of the starting reps. So far, it's been both bad and good from the young quarterback, but Day 2 left us with much more promise than opening day.
Who else has stood out? Well, the Steelers have a slot cornerback battle and there's a clear favorite early in camp. It's entirely possible the Steelers walk into the 2024 season with an undrafted rookie starting on defense, and the way he's looked so far, he could walk away with the job early in training camp.
Pittsburgh may have gotten the steal they believed they found after the draft.
A third-year defensive tackle has emerged this offseason as well. The most surprising name outside of cornerback has been DeMarvin Leal, and through two days, he's looked much better than years past.
Then, there's the big news. Waking up on Day 2 of camp, reports emerged that the Steelers are convinced they will land one of three massive wide receiver names. These are small time trades. Instead, Pittsburgh is shooting for the stars, and are even believing they'll get their hands on players who many didn't believe were on the trade block.
Things could heat up real fast, and as Omar Khan continues to make phone calls and see where teams are at, maybe a move could be on the horizon for the Steelers.
