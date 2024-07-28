Can Justin Fields Steal Steelers Starting Job?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are still waiting for their first training camp look at Russell Wilson. Meanwhile, they're getting plenty of time to examine Justin Fields, who may not be the starter, but many are pushing for it.
Across the national media, many are making the case that Fields, a former first-round pick, should be the favorite to start in Pittsburgh. If you ask the Steelers, they know Wilson is "the guy." But with the 35-year-old sidelined with a calf injury, could Fields actually take advantage of the opportunity and make this a real competition?
The answer was "probably not" coming into the first day of practice. And while Fields has had some electric moments both throwing and running, that "probably" has started to fade. Even without knowing if Wilson is going to come out and struggle - which is unlikely but not impossible - it's hard to imagine Fields has done enough to surpass him.
The Steelers likely held Wilson back to make sure he was 100% before putting him on the field while also getting a look at Fields before he becomes their backup. If the team has any thoughts of making Fields an option next season, they'll want to know what they have in him, and utilizing Wilson's early camp injury is the perfect excuse.
As for Fields gaining enough ground during Wilson's absence to surpass him, it's unlikely. He's gotten better with each practice, but the development needed is very evident. It's not his mechanics or his athleticism (obviously), but rather how quickly he processes the game. Things just aren't moving quickly enough when he's on the field, and until that speeds up, and the game slows down, he's a player who should continue to learn.
The Steelers are in a good spot with two promising quarterbacks. But Wilson is a player who's proven to be ready to be a starter. He may not be a superstar at 35 years old, and the game is much closer to being over than beginning for him. Fields could be the future, and the team may very well hope he is, but this season is about being smart and giving yourself the best shot at a Super Bowl run.
Right now, that's Wilson. There's less concern and less issues to fix. Let Fields grow. And for those wondering if the young gun could overstep the veteran in his absence, the simple answer is no.
