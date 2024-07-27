Watch: Steelers' Justin Fields Drops Dime to George Pickens
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have operated with Justin Fields as their starting quarterback through the first two days of training camp while Russell Wilson nurses a calf injury. And while Fields's play has been hit and miss, there have been a few highlight reel passes that have stood out.
On Day 1, it was a deep bomb to Van Jefferson down the sideline. Fields threw it deep and Jefferson outran cornerback Donte Jackson, who eventually fell. The play was a quick and exciting touchdown that had the fans fired up in the stands.
On Day 2, the highlight reel moment came with a deep bomb to George Pickens. Under pressure, Fields avoided a closing pocket and let it go deep. Dealing with Joey Porter Jr. and Jackson in coverage, Pickens went up and came down with a leaping grab 30 to 40 yards downfield.
The crowd and the sideline went nuts as the two young stars connected for what could've been a touchdown. At this point in the day, Fields already had a few nice passes, and a read option that would've went for anywhere between 10 and 60 yards.
It wasn't his only shining moment through the air, either. Fields connected with Calvin Austin earlier in the day, dropping a dime down the field and into a window as Austin outran cornerback Beanie Bishop from the slot.
It's unknown how long Wilson will miss with the calf injury, but in the meantime, Fields is taking advantage of the opportunity. While Wilson still holds "poll position" for the starting job, the Steelers are getting a look at the younger option, and giving Fields an opportunity to showcase himself, if not for now, then later.
Pittsburgh will continue to work with Fields as their top option until Wilson does get back on the field. With plenty of practices in front of them, there should be many more highlight plays coming from the 25-year-old quarterback.
