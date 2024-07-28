Steelers Rookie Quickly Emerging at Training Camp
PITTSBURGH -- When the Pittsburgh Steelers lined up with their first team offense to start practice on Saturday, third-round pick Roman Wilson filled the slot wide receiver role. Just four days into his first NFL training camp, the Michigan product is making a case for himself, and after a slow spring at OTAs and minicamp, he's finally starting to shine.
When the Steelers drafted him, they told Wilson he would need to be ready to fill a pretty significant role right from the jump. After trading Diontae Johnson, the team is banking on George Pickens and a number of tryouts as their No. 2 and No. 3 receivers. While Wilson has a long way to go before claiming the starting job, he's certainly building momentum heading into the second week of camp.
The first day of practice was slow for Wilson. Not much was happening and minimal balls were caught by the rookie.
On the second day, he started the day with a contested catch at the goal line in seven shots, claiming a touchdown for the offense. Later, Kyle Allen found him over the middle after Wilson, who exploited the defense and found a hole where he was wide open.
Then came Day 3. The offense opened up the day with a deep ball down the sideline to no other than their third-round rookie. Covered by cornerback Beanie Bishop, with a second defender closing in, Wilson went up and came down with the ball while keeping both feet in bounds.
From there, it didn't stop. Wilson beat Kalon Barnes on a quick out later in the day that went for a first down and some. He finished the day with a catch across the middle with Grayland Arnold behind him. After the catch and go, he exploded for 10-plus yards.
The Steelers didn't see much out of their rookie wide receiver during training camp, but the reviews are good for the third-rounder in Latrobe. There's plenty of practice left, and Pittsburgh is hoping they have a few options who stand out before the end of camp, but things look promising for Wilson, who's quickly becoming a name to watch.
