Steelers Release Former Ravens LB
Amidst a flurry of roster moves on Tuesday morning, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced that they've waived/injured outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon.
Moon was carted off the field with what head coach Mike Tomlin described as a calf injury during Saturday's training camp practice. He went down while rushing the passer in the Steelers' seven shots drill and had also been heavily involved during special teams drills throughout the first few days of camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa.
The 26-year-old will now hit waivers, and it's unlikely he gets claimed given his injury status. Moon would revert to the reserve/injured list if he were to go unclaimed, and Pittsburgh would then have a five-day period to agree to an injury settlement with him while knowing that if no agreement were to be reached, than he would remain on IR for the rest of the season.
Should the two sides come to terms on a settlement, than Moon would receive a prorated amount of pay based on the amount of time that it is expected to take for him to recover from his injury.
Moon went undrafted out of Florida in 2022 and spent the first two years of his career with the Baltimore Ravens, appearing in eight games and logging a combined 241 snaps on defense and special teams in 2023.
The Steelers claimed Moon off waivers from the Ravens in January 2024, and he began last season on IR before being activated in early October. He would play in 13 contests for Pittsburgh and make nine tackles across 333 total snaps before re-signing on a one-year deal worth $1.03 million with the organization in March.
