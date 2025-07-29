Steelers Release Rookie WR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have already begun to decrease their roster size as they enter the second week of training camp. The rest of the remaining roster is set to wear pads for the first time this summer, but three players who began this offseason with the organization were officially waived or had their contracts terminated.
A headliner among the first roster cuts for the Steelers is promising rookie wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig. The 6'2" pass-catcher was hoping to take advantage of the competition within Pittsburgh's receiving room, but his performance through rookie camp, OTAs and the first week of training camp were not enough to keep him around. The team placed him and linebacker Jeremiah Moon on the waived/injured list.
Both he and Moon were released with injury designations. This means that they could be in line for an injury settlement if they clear waivers and revert to the Steelers' Injured Reserve (IR).
Lemonious-Craig joined the Steelers in May of this year after going undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft. He spent his collegiate career with two schools. He began at the University of Colorado, playing in that program between 2020 and 2022. As a sophomore, he recorded the best collegiate season of his career with Colorado. Over 11 games, he hauled in 23 receptions for 359 yards and two touchdowns.
Following his sophomore campaign, he transferred to the University of Arizona to complete his NCAA eligibility. He played two seasons with the Wildcats, collecting 45 receptions for 468 yards and three touchdowns.
Lemonious-Craig made waves during the pre-draft scouting process. Despite limited production over his five NCAA campaigns, he ran a 4.4 40-yard dash during his pro day. That speed, combined with his size, drew the Steelers to him and earned him a shot at camp.
