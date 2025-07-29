George Pickens Takes Another Shot at Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are a team that prides itself on history, tradition, and a standard of operating that has led them to great organizational success in the NFL. It's an environment that many players thrive in, but it's not the right fit across the board. The most recent example of this is former Steelers' wideout George Pickens.
Pickens' tenure with the Steelers ended on a melodramatic note, with the organization sending the pass-catcher to the Dallas Cowboys. In the months since the trade, the former star for Pittsburgh has had plenty to say about the team that drafted him. In a recent interview with 105.3 The Fan, Pickens discussed how well of a fit the Cowboys are for him. The locker room environment and the fanbase have led him to feel confident about being in Dallas long-term.
"Most definitely," he said. "Because I watched the team for so long, and the camaraderie, like i kind of understand the camaraderie more than I did in Pittsburgh."
The camaraderie is special to Pickens, but so is a winning culture. The history of Super Bowls is another motivating factor for the wideout.
"The Cowboys are known for the Super Bowl. That's what they're known for," he continued. "If they weren't known for that, then no one would care about the Cowboys, but they're know for that. Then the camaraderie of the people give that same energy, because they also want to see it again. So I think I definitely understand it more here, the people more here, tha I did up there, 'cause I'm from the South."
Pickens is entitled to his opinions, and it's certainly a benefit to be in an environment where you feel more comfortable and supported. What stood out about his comments is the notion that the Cowboys are an organization known for winning championships, but the Steelers aren't. That couldn't be further from the truth. In fact, the Steelers have more Super Bowl championships in their franchise history than the Cowboys. The Steelers have also won two Super Bowls in the time since the Cowboys won their last championship.
The split between Pickens and the Steelers is clearly still bothering the wide receiver. While he adjusts to his new organization and teammates, he continues to take shots at his former team. It goes to show just how poor of a fit he was in the Steelers' locker room, and hopefully he has a better situation and outcome in Dallas.
