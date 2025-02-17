Trevor Lawrence Doesn't Want to Join Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the NFL's hottest topics this offseason as the team looks to find a new - or bring back an old - quarterback. And as the headlines heat up, so are the rumors, including one from last week that took the league by storm.
In the midst of trying to decide between Justin Fields, Russell Wilson or a different avenue at QB, the Steelers had a report made about them that they called the Jacksonville Jaguars. Why? To inquire about a trade for former first-overall pick Trevor Lawrence.
The Steelers never called the Jaguars, according to sources from both teams, and Jacksonville has no plans to trade their quarterback as of right now.
Lawrence doesn't want to come to Pittsburgh anyways. Speaking on the Up and Adams Show, Lawrence made it clear he wants to remain in Jacksonville, and shut down any thought he'd be open to a Steelers trade.
"I’m happy here in Jacksonville," Lawrence said. "I plan to win a Super Bowl here, and I think we can do that. And I don’t want to leave Jacksonville. I’m not going to Pittsburgh."
The Steelers would like to retain Justin Fields as their starter in 2025, but are open to other options if they need to change course. A "reasonable" deal would make Fields their pole position QB1 for the upcoming season, having an opportunity to expand on his 4-2 record and get a shot as a starter once again in the NFL.
Fields only wants to return if he's given a chance to be that starter for the Steelers, but Pittsburgh should be willing to make happen.
But that won't stop the rumors from flying, and if Lawrence's name is being brought into the conversation, who knows what other quarterbacks the Steelers will try to be linked to throughout the offseason.
