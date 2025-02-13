Source: Steelers Never Called About Trevor Lawrence Trade
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly inquired about trading with the Jacksonville Jaguars for quarterback Trevor Lawrence, but according to a team source, that may not be true.
A senior Pittsburgh Steelers source tells Steelers On SI exclusively, “There has never been nor was there at any time, implied or directly, any imposition about Trevor Lawrence.
"I am certain that any official with the Jacksonville Jaguars would confirm this," they added. "Simply not true."
A Jaguars source has also told Steelers On SI the reports are "laughable." Thus confirming our Steelers source.
Lawrence, 25, is entering his fifth year in the NFL and signed a five-year, $275 million contract with the Jaguars last offseason. The former first-overall pick will begin his run under head coach Liam Coen, and is expected to remain in Jacksonville as he starts his new deal.
In four years in the NFL, he holds a 22-38 record with 13,815 passing yards, 69 touchdowns and 46 interceptions. He led Jacksonville to the postseason in 2022, beating the Los Angeles Chargers to advance to the Divisional Round. The Jaguars were then eliminated by the would-be Super Bowl champions, Kansas City Chiefs.
As for the Steelers, they're still focused on retaining Justin Fields, who is their top option at quarterback heading into the offseason. They've had conversations about Aaron Rodgers, who will be released by the New York Jets, but would need a guaranteed commitment from him in order to be seriously considered.
From there, the team will look at all other options, including Russell Wilson, a trade for a veteran such as Matthew Stafford, or even the NFL Draft.
