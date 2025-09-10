What Steelers Are Getting in Jabrill Peppers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers brought in Jabrill Peppers to add to their safety room after losing DeShon Elliott to a knee injury in Week 1. The move adds a long-term starter to their secondary, replacing a key piece to their defense.
But what exactly are they getting in Peppers? Steelers On SI spoke with New England Patriots On SI reporters Mike D'Abate about the team's latest addition to give fans as much insight as possible to what Peppers brings to the team and the field.
By: Mike D'Abate
As The Godfather’s Michael Corleone once said, “Keep your friends close, but your enemies closer.”
While the multi-decade rivalry between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots may have currently been at an impasse — thanks largely in part to the Pats recent plummeting to the basement of the AFC — the spark may have been reignited just in time for their Week 3 matchup at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
The Steelers, as first reported by NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, have signed for Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers. The 29-year-old veteran defensive back — who was released by New England on Aug. 29 — is expected to help mitigate the loss of strong safety DeShon Elliott, who suffered a knee injury during Pittsburgh’s 34-32 victory over the New York Jets in Week 1.
Still, Steelers fans may soon find that Peppers is likely to be a bit more than a simple place holder on their active roster.
Peppers release came as a veritable surprise to Patriots fans and media alike. The Michigan product had figured prominently within the Pats defensive alignments during training camp and the preseason. In fact, he had often taken the role as the top safety on the Pats’ depth chart in the new, aggressive defensive style of head coach Mike Vrabel. However, the East Orange, NJ native became relegated to reserve duty due to the emergence of rookie Craig Woodson and veteran Jaylinn Hawkins. Shortly after post-preseason roster cuts, the Pats parted ways with Peppers.
Despite the unceremonious end to his New England tenure, Peppers’ performance in a Patriots uniform provides an adequate indication of what Pittsburgh is getting in the 5’11” 217-pound defenisve back.
Having originally joined the Patriots as a free agent in 2022, both Peppers and fellow safety Kyle Dugger formed one of the top defensive backfield tandems in the NFL — routinely leading the team in snaps taken on defense. Peppers put up Pro Bowl-worthy numbers in 2023, finishing the year with 78 total tackles, eight passes-defensed, one sack and one interception, as well as a forced fumble and a recovery in 15 games played.
Unfortunately, Peppers’ 2024 campaign would be marked more by controversy and injury than his on-field productivity. He was placed on the commissioner's exempt list in October due to his arrest on charges of domestic violence and cocaine possession. During that time, Peppers was prohibited from attending both practice and games and remained inactive for eight games (from weeks 5–12) of the regular season. Peppers was removed from the commissioner's exempt list and officially reinstated in November. He was ultimately acquitted of all charges in January.
Prior to New England’s Week 16 matchup, Peppers injured his hamstring and was subsequently sidelined for the last three games of the season. He finished the season with 40 combined tackles, two pass deflections, and one interception in six games and six starts.
In the final analysis, Peppers should provide Pittsburgh with a hard-hitting, yet cerebral and versatile weapon. Over the course of his eight-year NFL career, he has aligned at box safety, free safety, wide cornerback, slot cornerback, hybrid linebacker and even taken some snaps on the defensive line. He has amassed 511 total tackles, 35 pass deflections, seven interceptions, six forced fumbles and 5.5 sacks. Peppers also has plenty of experience on special teams, logging 1.468 return yards with the Patriots, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants.
As one of the most physical and multi-faceted players at his position, Jabrill Peppers should find himself quite comfortable in the Steel City — with an eye for vendetta in Week 3.
