What Steelers Need to Happen to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive in Week 17

The Pittsburgh Steelers are relying on two teams outside of themselves in Week 17.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are crawling their way back and keeping their season alive one week at a time. Heading into Week 17, their biggest concern is beating the Baltimore Ravens, but they'll need help from other AFC teams to keep their postseason dreams a reality.

The Steelers' Week 17 scenario has become much clearer than in weeks past. For Pittsburgh to head into Week 18 against the Cleveland Browns with a chance at the playoffs still in sight, they'll rely on two teams outside of themselves.

Before the Steelers even take the field on Sunday Night Football, they'll know if their season is over or not. During the 1 p.m. games, they need the Miami Dolphins to lose to the New England Patriots, in New England. During the 4 p.m. games, they need the New York Jets to lose to the Seattle Seahawks, in Seattle.

Both loses would set up a Week 18 matchup between the Dolphins and the Jets in Miami. If the Jets win that matchup, and Pittsburgh wins their final two games, the Steelers are playoff bound.

It sounds like a lot, but this scenario was much more complicated just a week ago. And if anything is working on the Steelers' side, Tua Tagovailoa is out for the Dolphins with a concussion and the Seahawks are also hunting for a playoff birth.

In Week 17, everything is on the line for a lot of teams.

