10 Most Impressive Players at Steelers Training Camp

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are halfway through training camp and have had plenty of great players and plenty of bad ones.

We're sticking with the good, though. This team has some stars that look even better, and some stars that are just starting to show themselves. Plus, a few breakout candidates who are fighting for bigger roles, and spots on the roster.

The 10 most impressive players at training camp doesn't include a quarterback, and instead features some young guys who are balling out. It also includes sleepers we never saw coming and players who are resurging in the middle of their careers.

Here are the 10 best-looking players at Saint Vincent College this summer.

Aug 03, 2026; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (99) participates in a practice session at Training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Derrick Harmon

Bold prediction: Derrick Harmon is a Pro Bowl-caliber player in 2026.

The Steelers' second-year first-round pick looks incredible. His strength is unmatched, but his finesse moves this offseason have taken a turn for the best. Harmon is able to get through offensive linemen with ease, and it's not always by bullrushing (which he's very good at), but with swim moves and batting o-linemen's hands down.

He looks nearly unstoppable at moments, and is a big reason the defense line looks as dominant as they do at training camp.

Aug 03, 2026; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Dk Metcalf (4) runs during a practice session at Training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DK Metcalf

The Steelers certainly have a WR1. A real one. DK Metcalf has a much sharper connection with Aaron Rodgers this offseason and what he's able to do on the field is showing because of it.

Metcalf is bringing a ton of energy to the offense with his words and his play. He's constantly talking to the defense while making the plays to back it up. He really does look like he's returning to his elite level of play.

He and Rodgers need to continue building their relationship, but it's easy to see how much better Metcalf is right now, and the NFL better not overlook him after a down year.

Jul 29, 2026; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (22) greets fans as he arrives for a practice session at training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Asante Samuel Jr.

Asante Samuel Jr. makes you forget about Joey Porter Jr., that's how good he's looked. Now, he isn't better than Porter and the Steelers shouldn't do anything different with Porter. They should sign him. But Samuel has taken full advantage of his opportunity and is starting to look like the biggest steal of the offseason.

Samuel has beaten Michael Pittman Jr., DK Metcalf and Roman Wilson on multiple occasions and continues to look natural as a starter. His ability to locate the ball is unmatched, and his closing speed to the football, especially when it's in the air, gets more impressive every time it's displayed.

Samuel is a huge winner at training camp and might make the Steelers look like major winners for re-signing him.

Nov 23, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Yahya Black (94) reacts after a fumble recovery against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yahya Black

The Steelers may finally have a nose tackle. Mike Tomlin and Teryl Austin didn't have any plans to play the Iowa product there, but Patrick Graham sees the vision, and it's paying off early at training camp.

Standing 6-foot-5, 335 pounds, Black looks nearly unbeatable in the middle of the defensive line. He's bullying everyone except for Zach Frazier, and he's won his fair share of reps against one of the NFL's best centers as well.

Right now, Black has surpassed Keeanu Benton as the starter and looks to be a difference-maker for this defense this season. A huge jump for the fifth-round pick in his second season.

Jul 30, 2026; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers Roman Wilson (14) participates in training camp drills at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Roman Wilson

All the hype of Roman Wilson just won't die down. Everyone was thinking Wilson would be a flash in the pan again, just like he was at moments last year, but that's not the case. The third-year wideout looks great. Aaron Rodgers loves him, and there's a real sense that he's going to become a key contributor to the offense in 2026.

The best part about Wilson right now is that he's catching everything. Everyone wants to talk about his confidence being higher, which is very noticable, but the best trait to have as a wide receiver is that you don't drop passes. Wilson isn't dropping passes.

Aug 03, 2026; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers center Zach Frazier (54) participates in a practice session at Training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zach Frazier

There aren't many questions about Troy Fautanu getting a huge paycheck next season, but there are ZERO questions about Zach Frazier. This guy looks like he might be the best center in the league, and is only getting better with each day.

It's hard to think of a rep where Frazier lost, and his connection with Mason McCormick and Spencer Anderson seems to be spotless. Frazier is the anchor of the Steelers' offensive line and looks incredible through two weeks of training camp.

They already knew they had a superstar and somehow he continues to surprise you with how good he looks.

Aug 03, 2026; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker (3) provides coverage during a practice session at Training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaquan Brisker

The Steelers fanbase is going to love Jaquan Brisker. The Penn State grad and local star has the most energy on the roster, hyping up everyone around him during every single play. Whether he's going over to a player individually and talking him up or screaming to get the crowd and his teammates involved, Brisker is always talking, and always bringing the energy.

On top of that, he's making plays. His physicality is noticeable right from the jump. He's not afraid to mix it up at the line of scrimmage and get involved in the run game. He's also making plays in coverage, coming up with multiple interceptions and showing everyone he can play free safety with ease and be a playmaker.

With DeShon Elliott coming back, the Steelers have two very good safeties, and Brisker is going to fit right in as a member of Pittsburgh's secondary.

Aug 03, 2026; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) participates in a practice session at Training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alex Highsmith

If you ask who the best Steelers edge rusher is, the answer is Alex Highsmith. With each year, Highsmith becomes more of a force on the outside, and this year, his speed is unmatched and his physical dominance is there against, well, everyone.

Last season, Highsmith was probably the Steelers' best edge rusher. This year, it may not be close.

Pittsburgh is going to find themselves in a tough spot after the 2026 season if Highsmith continues to play the way he is, because you can't not pay the man what he's worth. Right now, he's adding to his paycheck every day.

May 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Brandon Smith (87) participates in OTA drills at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brandon Smith

As crazy as this may sound, the most impressive player at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp - without question - is wide receiver Brandon Smith.

The 27-year-old started camp working with the first team and caught two impressive passes on the opening drill from Aaron Rodgers. He hasn't slowed down at all. Sometimes, he's diving for catches from Drew Allar, and other times he's beating Asante Samuel and Jamel Dean for first downs.

The moments of Smith turning heads seem to be endless, and right now, it's hard to say he's not a player who can make this roster. It's going to be difficult still, but he's clearly better than Kaden Wetjen and Ben Skowronek on offense, and if he continues to do what he's been doing, it'll be impossible not to keep this guy around.

May 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) participates in OTA drills at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jamel Dean

It took a little bit for Jamel Dean to find his footing at training camp. Whether he was adjusting to a new defense or taking things a little slow as he returned from an injury, Dean didn't look too good the first few days.

Things have quickly turned around. He's now forcing turnover after turnover and beating Metcalf and Pittman Jr. probably more than they're beating him.

The cherry on top came when Dean took an interception to the house on the opening play of Saturday Night Lights. Right now, he looks every bit of the starter the Steelers signed him to be.

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