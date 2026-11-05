2 Steelers Veterans Who Could Be Traded Before Deadline - And One Who Won't

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are caught in a tough situation. The team has an impressive 6-2 record through eight games, and it's clear that they are lacking in one key area on offense.

The Steelers have to improve the wide receiver group before this year's NFL Trade Deadline. Otherwise, they run the risk of having an offense that can't compete come the postseason.

Taking care of the wide receiver problem should be priority number one for the Steelers, but that might not be the only move the organization makes. If the right team comes calling with the right price, these two Steelers are possible trade candidates

Cole Holcomb - Open a Spot for Elandon Roberts

The inside linebacker group has gone from the biggest worry on defense to one of the most impressive positions recently.

As Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson keep ascending, there are two veterans in the background. Elandon Roberts remains on the practice squad, and it's possible he doesn't ever see the field this season.

Cole Holcomb, who has given the team backup inside linebacker reps and special teams snaps, may be on the trade market. There is nothing to indicate the team is trying to move him, but for the right price, why not? The Steelers have four other inside linebackers they can rely on, especially when you factor in Roberts and second-year special teamer Carson Bruener.

Aug 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) reacts during player introductions against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sean Murphy-Bunting - Veteran CB for Hire

The intention was sound when the Steelers claimed cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad. The team needed help in the secondary with injuries mounting.

The problem is that he's barely cracked the lineup, and when he has, it's only been in a special teams role. But after he's worked his way back from a massive injury, maybe another franchise views him as a piece that could step onto the field and make an impact.

It's clear that won't happen in Pittsburgh, unfortunately.

One Player Who Won't Be Traded - Patrick Queen

The most notable player on the roster with trade questions ahead of the deadline is linebacker Patrick Queen. In the final year of his current contract, trade talks are a natural part of the conversation. Complicating the matter is Queen's up-and-down performance over his tenure in Pittsburgh.

The only problem with any possible trade talks involving Queen is that he's playing too well to move. In eight games, he's been a defensive force. He's recorded 60 total tackles, four passes defended, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble. He hasn't been perfect, but he's brought stability to the middle of what's become a top NFL defense this season.