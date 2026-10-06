Steelers LB Cole Holcomb Makes Life Announcement

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are trying to regroup ahead of their Week 5 contest, but as the team prepares for another game, life just became a bit more hectic for one of their defensive veterans.

Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb shared some big life news as the new week began. His wife, Casey, delivered the family's second child.

The family shared the news via Casey's Instagram account, where they announced the birth of their new baby boy, Drew Jarrett (DJ).

Life Keeps Moving for Steelers

The season is nearly a quarter of the way through, but there remains plenty of work ahead for the Steelers. Despite a 2-2 record through four games, this team is far from a complete product.

Still, life keeps moving forward. For Holcomb, he now has to adjust to a whole new set of rules and conditions as his family welcomes their newest member. The family now has a young daughter running around plus a newborn, and that sounds like a recipe for chaos.

It mirrors the chaos of the NFL season in a lot of ways. You have to keep adjusting and reacting to what your opponent (or children) throw your way. The Steelers are in the midst of that right now, and Holcomb gets to keep living that dream whether he's at work or at home.

May 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) participates in OTA drills at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steelers Could Use More Holcomb

While Holcomb clearly has some priorities to attend to off the field, the Steelers could really use him on the field. The team's inside linebacker group is struggling through the first four weeks. Starters Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson have delivered some shining moments over the opening four contests, but they've also made costly errors.

As the team seeks stability in the middle of the defense, perhaps a turn to the veteran is needed. Holcomb is not a three-down linebacker at this stage of his career, but he still excels at stopping the run. He's a traditional downhill thumper who brings a nasty energy to the field. As the team navigates a huge issue of missed tackles, Holcomb may be a helpful part of the solution.

Holcomb Has to Avoid Fines

The most notable play Holcomb has been involved in this season was a special teams snap in Week 3. The NFL ruled that Holcomb delivered a blindside block on the Cincinnati Bengals defender during the opening kickoff. As a result, he was fined $11,041 by the league.

If he is fined twice more for the same type of hit or any of the other five major penalties (hip-drop tackles, horse-collar tackles, launching, illegal blindside blocks and hits on defenseless players), he will be suspended, as per the latest agreement between the NFL and the NFLPA.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTube or anywhere you listen!