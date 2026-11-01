Elandon Roberts' Chances of Returning to Steelers Lineup Dropping

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers surprised many when they released inside linebacker Elandon Roberts before the start of the regular season. A two-year starter with the organization once upon a time, many penciled him in to the 53-man roster without any debate during training camp and the preseason.

That wasn’t the case, as the Steelers moved on from Roberts before Week 1 of the regular season. But the divorce didn’t last too long, as the team signed Roberts back to the practice squad right after their Week 5 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

Given the timing of Roberts’ return, there was reason to believe that the defense would make some changes at inside linebacker. Instead, the starting duo of Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson have been motivated by and improved by Roberts’s presence and experience.

The chances of Roberts getting a spot on the active roster moving forward continue to drop, especially after another week passes without being elevated. It might be a pipe dream for Roberts to get on the field with the Steelers, but that isn’t stopping him from making a huge impact on the middle linebacker group.

An Elite Teammate

One of the key differences between this year’s team and last year’s version is the intangibles. The camaraderie in the locker room and the blend of youth and veteran leadership has played a part in this team’s 5-2 start.

Adding Roberts has only improved that facet of this year’s squad. Much like how Brock Hoffman has helped to steady rookie Max Iheanachor, Roberts has steadied Queen and Wilson.

That was never more evident than in Week 7, arguably Wilson’s best game in a Steelers uniform and a standout performance from Queen. That production was partly fueled by Roberts’ game film breakdown, and he explained on an appearance on the Deebo & Joe podcast what he shared with the rest of the linebackers room. Speaking about New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough, Roberts picked up on a key bad habit that the Steelers took advantage of.

“One time, he (Shough) checked, and he didn’t even look up,” Roberts explained. “The coach talked to him the whole time. So, after 15 seconds, he’s gotta make the checks himself.”

The Steelers responded by disguising coverage until there was under 15 seconds on the play clock. That confused Shough enough times to make a difference in both the running and passing game.

Roberts didn’t record a tackle, but he made one of the biggest contributions to the defense’s win over the Saints.

Oct 25, 2026; Paris, FRA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) leaves the field after defeating the New Orleans Saints at Stade de France Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Queen and Wilson Thriving

The Steelers are still looking for consistency in production, but there is no denying that the inside linebacker room showed elite potential in Week 7. If that is the level of play the team will get from Queen and Wilson the rest of the way, how could the Steelers possibly move away from that tandem?

Week 7 was the middle linebacker show for the Steelers. Queen finished with a team-leading 10 tackles, seven recorded individually, 1.0 sacks, a tackle for loss, a quarterback hit and a pass defended. Wilson matched that with six tackles of his own, a pass defended and an interception.

That interception was a thing of beauty, as well. Wilson perfectly played his coverage while reading and anticipating Shough. Putting himself in position to make a play on the ball, it still took an impressive feat of athleticism to catch and maintain possession of the ball.

When you are getting turnovers, tackles and a tone-setting performance from your inside linebacker duo, you ride the wave. Who knows how long it will last, but it’s forcing the team’s hand.

It’s also forcing Roberts off of the active roster. The fanbase admires him and the organization clearly values him, but don’t expect Roberts back on the field in a game setting any time soon.