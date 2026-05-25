3 Teams Steelers Can Trade Mason Rudolph To

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a conundrum at the quarterback position. With four players in the organization and only so many roster spots available, the Steelers must eventually make another move.

One potential solution for the Steelers is to cut ties with last year's backup quarterback, Mason Rudolph. With the organization selecting Penn State QB Drew Allar in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Steelers have a pair of youngsters learning behind Aaron Rodgers. Allar and second-year player Will Howard have varying levels of upside, but they at least signal that the organization is moving toward the future.

That leaves little room for Rudolph on the 2026 roster. Unless Allar and Howard completely fail the preseason process, Rudolph is the likely choice as the odd man out. The Steelers would love to trade him and recoup some type of draft pick for the veteran, and these three destinations might be on the hunt for another signal-caller before Week 1 kicks off.

Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills have a superstar under center with former MVP Josh Allen.

The problem is that's all they have. Veteran Kyle Allen, who played in Pittsburgh during the 2024 season, is the only other experienced quarterback on the roster. Allen and Rudolph are very similar players, but Rudolph holds the edge in touchdowns thrown and completion percentage over the same number of NFL games played.

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts have their starter in Daniel Jones, but behind him is a question mark. Two youngsters in Anthony Richardson and Riley Leonard battling for the backup role.

As in Pittsburgh, Indianapolis has to reckon with the possibility that neither young option earns the coaching staff's trust. If the Colts need a trustworthy backup behind Jones, or if Jones's recovery stalls for any reason, Rudolph suddenly becomes an option for the AFC South squad.

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins handed out a big free agent contract to make Malik Willis their starter. It's a risk worth taking for the rebuilding Miami franchise, and the hope is that Willis continues to find success in his biggest NFL opportunity.

Behind Willis, however, are quarterbacks Quinn Ewers, Cam Miller and rookie Mark Gronowski. It doesn't inspire much confidence for first-year head coach Jeff Hafley, and he may want some insurance behind Willis.

Rudolph would add a veteran presence who can quickly pick up an offense. If Willis falters as the starter, they could pivot to a player like Rudolph to keep things moving.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTube or anywhere you listen!