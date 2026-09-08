Steelers' DK Metcalf Believes Antarctica Has 'Civilization Inside Earth'

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf has some doubts and out-of-the-box theories about Antarctica and some of the things that go on in the continent.

In an interview with The Athletic's Jonathan Jones, Metcalf declared that Antarctica is, "another world."

Furthermore, the 28-year-old stated that he thinks, "there is another civilization inside of Earth," and that while Aaron Rodgers did not influence him to start buying into conspiracy theories, the two teammates "can bond over it."

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) catches a pass in the first quarter of the NFL Week 11 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. The Steelers led 10-6 at halftime. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Metcalf's Claims Disputed

Metcalf raised the question of why leaders from each country go down to Antarctica for a summit of sorts.

“Why is there a secret meeting — well, it’s not secret,” Metcalf says, “but why is there a meeting between every world leader of every country in Antarctica, specifically?”

Jones attempted to shut down that claim by stating that, "there is no verifiable evidence of such meetings taking place."

Brent Christner, an associate professor of microbiology at the University of Florida who's also a Steelers fan and has made eight trips to Antarctica, also mentioned that while there are, "distinguised visitors," who make the trip to the continent, "there's not like a G7 that occurs down here."

Jones added that there is, "no unified theory on a secret civilization within Antarctica," and made it clear that you can book a trip there despite Metcalf asking why that's not a possibility.

Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) makes a catch for a touchdown during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What's in Store for Metcalf in 2026?

Shifting focus back to Metcalf's upcoming second season in Pittsburgh, it sure feels like he's in store for a more productive campaign than the one he turned in last year.

In Arthur Smith's system, he recorded a career-low 850 yards and six touchdowns on 59 receptions, which was his fewest since his rookie season back in 2019.

Now, with head coach Mike McCarthy implementing a new scheme and calling the plays on offense, Metcalf should have more opportunities in the vertical passing game to show off his explosiveness as Pittsburgh's No. 1 receiver.

It also helps that he already has a year of experience under his belt playing alongside Rodgers and thus has more of a rapport with the future Hall of Famer entering the 2026 campaign.

The Steelers have more mouths to feed in their offense than they did a season ago with the additions of Michael Pittman Jr. and Germie Bernard, among others, but Metcalf is still the top dog and may very well break the 1,000-yard mark for the fourth time in his career.

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