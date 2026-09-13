Steelers vs. Falcons Takeaways: Some Serious Concerns

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are 1-0. With a X-X win over the Atlanta Falcons at Acrisure Stadium, the black and gold move into the win column for the first time this season, and with plenty to reflect on leaving the game.

It wasn't all good in this one, and truthfully, it might've been more bad than good. Whenever there's a win, though, the only thing that matters is that.

Still let's dive into all of the notes leaving the field for the first time this season.

Right Side of the Offensive Line... Yikes

The Steelers offensive line needs help. Spencer Anderson and Dylan Cook didn't do anything to boost fans' confidence in them, and after Week 1, Pittsburgh should be concerned about how long the two will hold up - or how well Aaron Rodgers will hold up.

The options to replace them aren't promising, either. Max Iheanachor could prove to be ready if given the opportunity, but only played one preseason game after suffering a neck/shoulder injury during the second week of training camp. He may still be shaking off some rust.

Brock Hoffman is the team's option behind Anderson, but the two players essentially have the same resume. So, Pittsburgh either has to test out another option that may be the same, or figure it out with Anderson.

They need to solve the line issues before facing better defenses, though.

Worst Fake Field Goal Ever?

The Steelers didn't look great in the first half of this game. The offense felt slow and shaky. The defense was good at times and inconsistent at others. But the worst part of the first two quarters, without question, was the (maybe) fake field goal they attempted with 1:06 left in the second quarter.

Cameron Johnston took the snap from Christian Kuntz and took off to the left side. With no where to go, he threw the ball out of bounds, forcing the turnover on downs.

The Steelers botch the field goal attempt and turn the ball over on downs



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/xXONLsOB9e — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 13, 2026

Oh, forgot to mention that they were at the 44-yard line.

Luckily, the defense held and the Steelers got the ball back, but what a wild play selection in that moment.

Now, it looked like the snap came early, but no one knows for sure. It was bad, though.

Blame McCarthy for the Rust?

The Steelers overall needed Week 1 to be easy. If they faced a team with a starting quarterback and some starting outside linebackers, they probably would've been in trouble.

It's hard to say this is Mike McCarthy's fault. No tackling throughout training camp rubbed fans the wrong way, but this is nothing new to Pittsburgh. Starting slow under Mike Tomlin was nearly a guarantee, which might mean there's more time needed before they shake off all of what the former head coach embedded in the team.

The pressure is on in Week 2, because the Steelers can't afford to go any longer than this game with little to no juice. They need to find some quick.

Next week, they cannot finish with under 3.0 yards per carry in the first half, DK Metcalf and Roman Wilson dropping as many passes as they did, or keep a game as close as they did until the end.

Without T.J. Watt, who knows how this game ends. But we'll get there shortly.

The Mystery of Joey Porter Jr.

When the inactive players and practice squad members took the field at Acrisure Stadium, joining the rest of the team on the sideline, Joey Porter Jr. was not there. At the beginning of the game, there was no sign of him, and it brought up immediate questions about how hostile this situation was going to get next.

Things between the Steelers and Porter aren't great. The two sides did not come to an agreement on a long-term deal, and Porter was named inactive for the season opener with a back injury. At least that's what they're saying.

Later in the first half, Porter was spotted on the sideline, joining his teammates for the game.

Things are weird between Porter and the Steelers right now. It feels like a trade is just as possible as Porter returning to the field in Week 2. But even if he does, there's definitely bad blood between the two sides.

How much is the question. And is it too much to overcome.

DK Metcalf Struggles

Man, Week 1 was rough for the Steelers' top wide receiver. DK Metcalf's afternoon was filled with penalties and drops, finishing the game with X receptions for X yards. If he played better, those numbers would've been a lot higher.

The Steelers are looking for Metcalf to become the best version of himself and be their true WR1. Aaron Rodgers has praised how much better he's looked throughout the offseason, but when he stepped on the field, he wasn't impressive.

This is why DK Metcalf is overpaid and needs to stop making fun of people online. Catch the ball bro. pic.twitter.com/vxLBlekQWc — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) September 13, 2026

There's no denying the ability of Metcalf, it's just playing better. He needs to avoid the drops and realize that because of his size, he has a target on his back when it comes to pass interference.

Otherwise, the Steelers need to figure out who their leading receiver is going to be.

Welcome Back, T.J. Watt

T.J. Watt is back.

The amount of criticism the Steelers received this offseason for "not trading Watt" was absurd. So many people claimed Watt was "washed" and that he would never be the playmaker he once was. A "waste of money," as some described him.

All of those people don't have anything to say after Week 1.

Watt finished the game with a pick-six, two sacks, three pressures, two QB Hits, three TFL, and a pass deflection.

He's back. There's no question about it.

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