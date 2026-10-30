5 Potential Options for Steelers CB Trades

PITTSBURGH -- One of the most pressing needs for the Pittsburgh Steelers is at cornerback. The trading of Joey Porter Jr. may have been justified, at least if you ask the organization, but it also left a glaring hole in the defense.

Without him, the Steelers lack a number one cornerback. Furthermore, their inability to play man-to-man coverage is beginning to be taken advantage of. The team's reliance on soft zone coverage is no longer effective, and their lack of foot speed continues to show up on film.

That's why the Steelers need to land a starting cornerback before the NFL Trade Deadline. These five defensive backs could all fill the void in Pittsburgh as they look to upgrade the secondary.

5. JuJu Brents - Miami Dolphins

The Steelers need someone who is long and quick. They might not be able to land a player who can be a long-term option, like the top two players on this list, but they could land a seamless fit like Miami Dolphins defensive back JuJu Brents.

Brents is by no means a star on defense, but he's been quietly steady in Miami this season. At 6'3" and over 200 pounds, he's a big and physical player who can line up on the outside and make life difficult for a number two receiver.

Oct 11, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) and Miami Dolphins cornerback JuJu Brents (8) battle for the ball during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

4. Charvarius Ward - Indianapolis Colts

Experienced and versatile, Charvarius Ward is an option the Steelers could bring in with little fanfare, but high expectations. Simply put, Ward has been a rock-solid cornerback his entire NFL career.

The difficult thing with Ward is that he's under contract through the 2027 season and his cap hit for next season is just under $25 million. For a starting cornerback, that's fine, but the 31-year-old is not the player the Steelers want to tie that much money to beyond 2026. If the Colts eat some of that money, there is certainly a deal to be worked out, and the Steelers could use his presence on the outside for the rest of this campaign.

3. Rasul Douglas - Washington Commanders

42 cornerbacks recorded at least 10 pass breakups in 2025, according to SumerSports, and one name that doesn't get talked about enough is Rasul Douglas. Last year, he was one of the few bright spots on a miserable Miami Dolphins defense. He finished the 2025 campaign with 13 passes defended and two interceptions over 813 snaps.

The 32-year-old veteran is now with the Washington Commanders, and he continues to stand out. He's on a cheap, one-year contract, but plays like a starter still. He's recorded five pass breakups and an interception to begin the 2026 campaign, and he brings an edge that would fit right in with the Steelers' defense.

2. Riq Woolen - Philadelphia Eagles

A Super Bowl winner with the Seattle Seahawks last season, Riq Woolen is on a one-year contract and in a losing situation with the Philadelphia Eagles. He's a monster on the outside. He's physical and specializes in one-on-one situations. Sure, he's susceptible to penalty calls, but that's nothing the Steelers haven't seen before.

For a day three pick, which the Eagles will ask for, the Steelers could land a temporary solution with championship experience.

1. Cam Hart - Los Angeles Chargers

Times are tough for the Los Angeles Chargers. They are closer to the first overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft than a postseason berth, and it's nearing time they reach their own fire sale.

The Steelers could swoop in and land a starting corner on the outside for the rest of this year and next season in Cam Hart, a former fifth-round pick of the Chargers. The 25-year-old would give the Pittsburgh defense precisely what they lost with the JPJ trade. Hart is 6'2" and has a long wingspan, which are tailored perfectly to being a playmaker on the outside.

And making plays is exactly what he's doing in Los Angeles, despite the team's continued struggles. Hart has posted two interceptions and six pass breakups in six games, and quarterbacks are completing 61.9% of their pass attempts when targeting him in coverage.

Most importantly, he can play man coverage with success. Playing on his rookie deal, the Steelers would be walking into another contract negotiation in the offseason, but it won't be as dramatic as the last one with a starting cornerback in Pittsburgh.