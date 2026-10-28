Steelers Two Biggest Strengths Can Carry Them - Hopefully

PITTSBURGH -- At 5-2, things are looking pretty good for the Pittsburgh Steelers. After a 16-10 win over the New Orleans Saints in Paris, France, the team returns to the United States for a showdown against the Cleveland Browns.

As the Steelers try to jump to the top of the AFC North standings and exact revenge against the Browns for an earlier loss, the team is buzzing. The defense is a top-10 unit and the offense has a legitimate candidate for MVP.

Armed with a potent running attack and a stout defense, the Steelers could be set for a run in 2026. But that's only if they can address and correct a few key issues over the coming weeks.

JW30 for MVP - But Is It Enough?

No running back has exploded this season in the NFL like Jaylen Warren. He is currently seventh in the NFL in rushing yards with 561 on 102 carries. He's averaging 5.5 yards per carry, but he's doing most of his damage after contact. As a pass-catcher, he's just as dynamic, with 24 receptions and 294 yards.

There's no doubting that Warren is having an MVP-caliber season. The 27-year-old running back is putting together a career year and he's carrying the Steelers' offense along the way.

This is where things get tricky, however, for two reasons. The first is durability. Warren has proven to be durable over his five seasons in the NFL, but he's been banged up along the way. That's already been the case this season, as he's dealt with shoulder injuries early on.

Finding the right usage is key for Warren. The Steelers may have struck that balance in Week 7. With Rico Dowdle back on the field, they were able to steer some carries his way and keep Warren fresh all game long. If they can continue that one-two punch in the backfield, the run game will continue to fuel this team's success.

The passing game, however, is very much a work in progress. The game plan this year is basically forcing the ball to DK Metcalf. He has 58 targets, 25 more than the next-most targeted player (Jaylen Warren, of course), and the aerial attack continues to be one-dimensional. When Metcalf makes a big play, the pass game seems fine. When that doesn't happen, however, the passing game feels as inept as it did in 2025.

And defenses know that. They are forcing the Steelers to take deep shots on the outside, and it's not resulting in the productive plays the offense hopes for. The dink-and-dunk approach helped the Steelers win a few games so far, but it's not a recipe for long-term success. The Steelers have to improve this area of offense, or else the rest of it will suffer.

Oct 25, 2026; Paris, FRA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) carries the ball for 15 yards during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Top 10 Defense - For Now

Week 7 was another strong performance from the defense, continuing an early-season trend for the Steelers. Under new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, this group has gotten off to an impressive start. Through the first seven weeks, the defense ranks sixth in yards allowed per game, 11th in pass yards per game, seventh in rush yards allowed per game and fifth in points allowed per game. Their 18 team sacks are the 10th-most in the NFL so far, and they have the eighth-best turnover differential in the league.

By all accounts and statistics, this defense is better than it was last year.

There is one area that has not improved, however, and that is foot speed in the secondary. The defense played a great game against the Saints in Week 7, but the lack of speed and coverage skills led to many of the big plays New Orleans posted and the lone touchdown they recorded.

If the Saints picked up on it, what happens when a much better team does the same? It could create problems for Graham's defense that even his savviness cannot overcome.

Entering Week 8, the Steelers have the chance to sit atop the AFC North standings. They also have the chance to change the narrative in Pittsburgh, but they have to correct these two major concerns. Otherwise, this team could be setting themselves up for another repeat of recent history.