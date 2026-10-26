Steelers Can No Longer Avoid CB Troubles

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers held the New Orleans Saints to just 10 points during their international contest in Paris, France. The performance helped earn the team's fifth victory of the season and a temporary share of the AFC North divisional lead.

Since the defense surrendered just 10 points, the Steelers defense is in great shape, right? In many ways, the identity of this team lives and dies with their pass rush and defensive line. After disrupting Saints quarterback Tyler Shough, it's clear that their front seven is dangerous.

Contrarily, the secondary is still in flux. The team gave up their lone touchdown thanks to being outmatched by the Saints' speed on the outside. Since the team traded Joey Porter Jr., the team has lacked another capable boundary corner. The defense has attempted to weather the storm, but they need to add a cornerback via trade immediately.

Steelers Must Add Via Trade

The additions of guys like Sean Murphy-Bunting and Terrell Smith were smart ones. With injuries running through the secondary, adding that depth gave the team some breathing room over the past few weeks.



Sadly, that hasn't solved the issues in the pass defense. If anything, it's kicked the can on addressing a problem that's been brewing for months.

The Steelers have to address their inefficiencies at cornerback through a trade. It's not the ideal situation for finding that player, but they need another starter to pair with Jamel Dean, preferably one who has the speed and physicality that defensive coordinator Patrick Graham yearns for.

Oct 11, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Rasul Douglas (29) reacts to a call during overtime against the New York Giants at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who Can Steelers Add?

There are a few paths the Steelers can take if a trade must happen. Whatever direction they go, they must target the type of player they lost when they traded Porter Jr. - someone who is excels in man-to-man coverage schemes and can be a disruptive force in tight.

A commonly named trade target right now is Philadelphia Eagles veteran Riq Woolen. A big-bodied, physical cornerback who won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks last season, Woolen provides a ton of what the Steelers are missing right now.

Another low-cost option that I would encourage the Steelers to look toward is Washington Commanders veteran Rasul Douglas. Douglas is a former 2017 NFL Draft pick who has excelled with multiple organizations. The 31-year-old defended 13 passes last year with the Miami Dolphins, and he's already recorded an interception and five pass breakups with the Commanders this season.

For a seventh-round draft pick, the Steelers could add a player who makes that stop at the goal line against the Saints.

There are bigger names to target, instead, if the Steelers want to add a bona fide starter for 2026 and beyond. One player they recently faced could be a solution. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Zyon McCollum is a former fifth-round pick, but he's been a steady starter for several seasons.

Following his rookie contract, he signed an extension that pays him an average salary of $!6 million through the 2028 season. That's only a few more million per season than they currently pay Jamel Dean, so it stands to reason that the organization would happily take on McCollum's remaining deal.

The Bucs are also going through changes. Their salary cap situation skyrockets with quarterback Baker Mayfield's extension taking effect in 2027. The team will need to shed some salary, and the Steelers might be the beneficiaries of Tampa's troubling situation.

A big swing or a quick addition, it doesn't really matter. The Steelers cannot ignore their issues at cornerback any longer. They have to add immediately to give their defense a complete lineup for the first time in 2026.