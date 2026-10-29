Steelers Should Call Chargers About Up-And-Coming CB

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers should take advantage of teams tossing in the towel near the trade deadline. Organizations that are ready to set sail toward the 2027 offseason and are doing so by selling to other teams that remain in the playoff hunt.

No team is closer to their season being over than the Los Angeles Chargers, and luckily enough for the Steelers, LA might have the best option for Pittsburgh in terms of a cornerback trade.

The Steelers are reportedly interested in making a move at cornerback before the trade deadline. That should come as no surprise as the team has struggled to stay consistent in the secondary all season, and their solution to the problem was shipped to Dallas for a 2028 second-round pick earlier in the year.

So, how do they fix it? Well, the first call they may want to make it the 0-6 Chargers.

Who would they asking about? Cam Hart.

Hart is just 25 years old, turning 26 this season and has 36 games with 16 starts of experience in the NFL. He's recorded three interceptions, including two through six games this season. In 2026, he's also added six pass deflections to his resume and is holding opposing quarterbacks to a 61.9 completion percentage, without giving up a touchdown.

Dec 8, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Cam Hart (20) runs against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Steelers moved on from Joey Porter Jr. because of his contract situation, but their need for a young cornerback didn't leave with him. Hart has two years left on his rookie deal, which gives Pittsburgh the rest of this season to decide if they're going to sign him in the spring.

If not, they move on to the final year of his rookie deal. From there, it's about deciding whether or not they see him as the future.

Hart's Price Tag

Trading for Hart is probably more expensive than a lot of names floating around out there, but not by much. The Steelers aren't going to get away with a Day Three draft pick, but could easily land him for a Day Two pick.

Maybe they toss a fourth-round pick the Chargers' way and it gets done. Maybe they need a third-rounder. But without a full year of starting experience, you'd have to imagine that you're trading for upside and not production.

That works in Pittsburgh's favor.

August 23, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Cam Hart (20) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There doesn't need to be much hesitation from the Steelers if a fourth-round pick does get the job done. If Hart is available and the Steelers want a cornerback, it just makes too much sense.

This team is a contender and they need to make contender-level moves at the trade deadline. Cornerback and wide receiver top their list. And no name is bigger than the one in Los Angeles.