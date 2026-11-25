The Pittsburgh Steelers' decision to bench Aaron Rodgers and name Mason Rudolph their starting quarterback ahead of Week 12's showdown with the Denver Broncos came as a surprise to everyone.

It doesn't appear as though the Steelers' pivot from Rodgers to Rudolph was well-received within the locker room either. As reported by The Athletic's Mike DeFabo and confirmed by sources to Steelers On SI, head coach Mike McCarthy officially spoke with the team regarding their resolution on that front during a scheduled 8 a.m. team meeting on the morning of November 25.

It didn't seem to resonate well, with DeFabo noting that it sounds like it was "not a popular decision" in the locker room. Steelers on SI's Noah Strackbein reported that Rodgers was not at the facility for that meeting either.

Aaron Rodgers was not at the team facility this morning for the #Steelers 8am meeting, sources confirm — Noah Strackbein (@NoahStrackbein) November 25, 2026

Key Details Still Have to Be Missing

A spark is necessary for Pittsburgh's offense after posting a combined 477 yards of total offense in back-to-back losses to the Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles following its Week 9 bye.

With that being said, however, the timing and way in which the Steelers have gone about making the change to Rudolph and breaking the news that Rodgers was being benched almost seemed rushed, disjointed and like it came together quickly.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo noted that the team went from "adamantly standing by Aaron Rodgers and tweaking the play-calling process in hope of providing a spark to turning to Mason Rudolph for said spark in a matter of hours," while the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac reported that the situation had been "brewing for a while" before reaching a point of no return once he was benched.

Regardless, it still feels like there's more to the story behind the scenes that led to this decision being reached.

Nov 22, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) reacts after the game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Do Steelers Proceed?

Rodgers was largely a shell of his former self for the Steelers this season, but that doesn't make the news any less jarring for both him and the rest of the team.

Given how well-liked he is in the locker room and the fact that he's an NFL legend, Pittsburgh turning its back on him is going to have reverberating effects.

Rudolph is an experienced veteran and should be able to steer the ship in Mike McCarthy's offense, though it wouldn't come as a surprise if the coaching staff has a hard time getting the team to fully buy in over the final seven weeks of the regular season despite being 6-4 and in the final Wild Card spot in the AFC.