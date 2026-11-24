PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a decision to make on Max Hurleman. The second-year wide receiver made his NFL debut and led the team in receiving yards, clearly earning another opportunity to prove himself with this team, but he only has two more call-ups left from the practice squad.

That is, because he reverted back to their practice squad. This opens the door for another team to poach him for their own active roster at any time. If he chooses that route.

Hurleman can be signed off of the Steelers' practice squad by another team, but only if he chooses to go to that team. He does have the option, and can choose to stay in Pittsburgh and likely sign to their 53-man roster instead.

If the Steelers were interested in that route, which wouldn't make much sense for them not to be.

How they create that roster spot is the problem.

Steelers Wild Roster Construction

Pittsburgh will likely need to add Michael Pittman Jr. back to their active roster before Week 12 against the Denver Broncos. They could do the same with Gennings Dunker, meaning they'd need a minimum of two active roster spots open for their Injured Reserve players.

Signing Hurleman at any time, whether this week or in the future, means a third would be required (in this scenario). Where they find those roster spots is a mystery.

Pittsburgh signed KJ Henry to their 53-man roster before Week 11. They were without Nick Herbig against the Philadelphia Eagles and will likely be without him and Alex Highsmith for Week 12 against the Denver Broncos. So, releasing Henry isn't a real option right now.

They could consider rookies who aren't playing, but have been pretty headstrong about those players all season. Eli Heidenreich hasn't been active since Week 2 and the Steelers have signed both Lew Nichols and Travis Homer from the p-squad, who have been active every game since.

Kaden Wetjen was replaced by Hurleman as the team's returner and last wide receiver on the depth chart. That could be another name that would make sense to waive and try to sneak onto their practice squad afterward.

Nov 22, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Max Hurleman (84) celebrates his touchdown catch with quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The way the Steelers roster is constructed has put them in a bit of a bind, and until they decide what direction they want to go, they won't be able to move forward.

With four quarterbacks, five running backs and six wide receivers, and players at each position who are not dressing on game days, they have options to choose from. Whether or not they do will be up to them.

But Hurleman should be part of the next group of players to sign to the 53-man roster.