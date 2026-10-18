5 Winners, 3 Losers From Steelers Comeback Win Over Bucs

The Pittsburgh Steelers looked out of sync for most of their Week 6 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Then the fourth quarter happened.

Down 13 points with just under 14 minutes left in the game, the Steelers fought their way back into it and even took a 19-16 lead with 1:21 left before Tampa Bay sent it into overtime.

From there, Pittsburgh drove 70 yards down the field and put seven points up on the board courtesy of Germie Bernard's first career touchdown.

The Steelers' defense turned the Buccaneers over on downs on the ensuing possession, moving them to 4-2 on the year heading into a Week 7 meeting with the New Orleans Saints in Paris.

With that, here are our winners and losers from Pittsburgh's comeback victory on the road.

Sep 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) lines up against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winner: Jamel Dean

After missing the Steelers' Week 5 win over the Indianapolis Colts with an ankle injury, Dean was a hero in his return to Tampa Bay.

Facing the team that he won a Super Bowl with and spent the first seven seasons of his career playing for, Dean picked off Jalon Daniels with just under two minutes left in the contest while it was tied up at 16-16.

That set up Pittsburgh at the Buccaneers' three-yard line, and while it didn't punch the ball into the end zone, Chris Boswell made a 20-yard field goal that put the black and gold ahead before Tampa Bay sent the game into overtime.

Dean also posted six passes defended, per ESPN.

Loser: T.J. Watt

Watt has cooled down rather significantly over the past few weeks.

After recording 4.5 sacks through Week 4, he failed to record a single stat over 51 snaps vs. Indianapolis.

Then, against the Buccaneers, Watt had just two pressures across 37 pass rushing reps (per SumerSports). He remains an elite run defender, but the Steelers simply need far more production from him.

Oct 18, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) celebrates a sack during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winner: Jalen Ramsey

Ramsey showed up in a big way for a Steelers secondary that had a bounce-back performance across the board.

He was all over the field vs. Tampa Bay, recording two sacks (including one on the last play of the game) and constantly getting into the backfield against the run, as evidenced by his four tackles for loss.

Ramsey also had the second-most tackles for Pittsburgh with 10, which was one less than Payton Wilson's total.

Loser: Max Iheanachor

Iheanachor, after a dominant outing against the Colts last week, had a rough showing in this one.

Per SumerSports, the first-round right tackle gave up a sack to David Walker while also allowing four total pressures.

Oct 18, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) scores a touchdown during overtime against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winner: Germie Bernard

With Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) and Roman Wilson (finger) on the reserve/injured list while Ben Skowronek (calf) was inactive for this contest, Bernard stepped up for a second-straight week.

Aaron Rodgers could've lost some faith in Bernard after running backwards on a 4th-and-3 and being short of the sticks in the first quarter despite initially having the first down, but he didn't.

Instead, Bernard logged 87 yards on 11 catches and scored what ultimately became the game-winning touchdown in overtime.

Loser: Troy Fautanu

Much like Iheanachor, Fautanu had trouble holding up in pass protection.

The third-year left tackle's day looked strikingly similar to Iheanachor's from a statistical perspective too, as he also gave up four pressures and a sack to Walker (per SumerSports).

Oct 18, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jalon Daniels (10) is sacked by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) during the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winner: Nick Herbig

At long last, Herbig came alive as a pass rusher and notched his first two sacks of the season in this game.

The 24-year-old also had four total pressures (per SumerSports) and picked up three tackles for loss.

Winner: DK Metcalf

It took time for him to get going, but Metcalf came up clutch when Pittsburgh needed him the most.

He logged six receptions for 51 yards in the fourth quarter as the Steelers made up a 13-point difference while also hauling in a 16-yard pass on 3rd-and-13 in overtime that kept the drive alive and helped lead to Bernard's touchdown.

When it was all said and done, Metcalf closed out the day with 11 receptions (his most in a single game with Pittsburgh) for 93 yards.

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