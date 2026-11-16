6 Losers, 1 Winner From Steelers' Embarrassing Loss to Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers were flat-out embarrassed from start to finish by the Cincinnati Bengals in a 38-18 loss on Sunday Night Football.

Coming off their Week 9 bye while riding a four-game win streak, the Steelers felt like they had a fair amount of momentum on their side heading into Paycor Stadium in Week 10.

Unfortunately for them, however, the Bengals were also in the midst of a four-game win streak and simply outclassed them by a wide margin in each facet of the game.

Now sitting at 6-3 and a game back of Cincinnati for first place in the AFC North, Pittsburgh has a lot to ponder over and reevaluate before taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11.

With that, here are our winners and losers from one of the Steelers' more lopsided losses in recent memory.

Loser: Aaron Rodgers

This was arguably the worst Rodgers has looked all season long. The 42-year-old can still move around a bit more than he gets credit for when the pocket starts to collapse, but the lapses in his accuracy, particularly downfield, really showed against the Bengals.

Rodgers never truly looked comfortable until garbage time in the fourth quarter when he threw for a pair of touchdowns before Mason Rudolph came in. That sentiment shows in his 15-of-29 stat line, as he threw for just 143 yards while also starting the contest 0-of-8, which is the first time he had ever done so.

Nov 15, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'marr Chase (1) catches a pass while under pressure from Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (22) and safety Robert Spears-Jennings (28) during the second quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Loser: Asante Samuel Jr.

It was déjà vu for Samuel Jr. in this one.

Samuel Jr. had a rough go of it vs. Cincinnati in Week 3, despite Pittsburgh coming away with a 30-27 win, allowing 61 yards and a pair of touchdowns (per Pro Football Focus) while also taking a backseat to rookie Daylen Everette late in that contest.

On a night where there were plenty of weak links for the Steelers in their rematch with the Bengals, Samuel Jr. was among the team's biggest liabilities. He gave up 134 yards in coverage (per PFF) and was also called for defensive pass interference deep down the field on the first play of the second quarter, which set up Cincinnati's first touchdown of the night.

Nov 15, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine (34) runs for a gain past Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson (41) during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Loser: Payton Wilson

Wilson has largely been trending up in his third season with Pittsburgh, but his outing against the Bengals really set him back.

While he did lead the Steelers in total tackles with 19, which is his new career-high in a single game and is tied for the most by any player in the NFL this season, that was more so a product of Cincinnati dominating the time of possession battle (35:09 vs. 24:51) and running 65 offensive plays (58 of which came in the first three quarters) than anything else.

Wilson missed three tackles in this contest and allowed 98 yards in coverage on 10 receptions (per PFF), highlighting just how poor of a performance the 26-year-old turned in.

Loser: T.J. Watt

Once again, Amarius Mims completely shut Watt out.

Watt did not register a single pressure against the Bengals' star right tackle in Week 3, and the same held true this time around as well (per PFF).

Though Watt's had a resurgence this year with 7.5 sacks, which had already eclipsed his 2025 total of 7.0 sacks over 14 games, he can't disappear against the best tackles the league has to offer if Pittsburgh's defense wants any chance of truly establishing itself as the cream of the crop or even close to it.

Winner: Lew Nichols

If there was any silver lining for the Steelers, it was that Nichols finally got an opportunity and made the most of it as the team took out its starters and turned to its reserves in the fourth quarter.

The 25-year-old had just two carries for six yards over two contests for Pittsburgh coming into this game. On six carries vs. Cincinnati, however, he ran for 43 yards while also adding a catch for two yards.

Nov 15, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) catches a pass for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Loser: DK Metcalf

As is also the case with Rodgers, Metcalf's slight redemption from a numbers perspective with two catches for 54 yards and a touchdown in the fourth quarter when the game was already far out of reach meant next to nothing.

Generating separation remains a chore for Metcalf, and he's failed to haul in throws downfield at an alarming rate for a 28-year-old who is supposed to thrive in that regard while still being in his prime.

Metcalf has been a complete disappointment for the Steelers, and considering he's under contract through the 2029 season while making an average annual salary of $33 million, there might be no way out for the organization in the near future.

Loser: Alex Highsmith

Much like Watt, Highsmith was essentially nonexistent against the Bengals.

The 29-year-old recorded zero pressures (per PFF) in a contest for the first time since last season's Wild Card round loss to the Houston Texans. It was also just the third time Highsmith had failed to log a pressure during the regular season since the beginning of the 2021 campaign.