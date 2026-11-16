Steelers vs. Bengals Takeaways: Season Over?

PITTSBURGH -- Maybe Ja'Marr Chase was right when he said the Pittsburgh Steelers versus Cincinnati Bengals rivalry isn't that strong.

The Steelers move to 6-3 on the season in the most embarrassing fashion, losing 38-18 at Paycor Stadium. This team came into Week 10 red-hot and looking to prove they're the real deal in the AFC and the leaders of the AFC North. They proved the complete opposite of both.

Now, the questions aren't about how far they can go but how low they can fall. This team struggled in every facet of the game. And these takeaways show that.

Let's get into it.

Aaron Rodgers Never Came Back From the Bye Week

This is a real stat. Just before the two-minute warning in this game, Aaron Rodgers was 0/7. Joe Burrow was 21/26 for 245 yards and two touchdowns.

Should I keep going?

Genuinely one of the graphics of all time pic.twitter.com/jvitfuIqw0 — Nick Martin (@themicknartin) November 16, 2026

The entire Steelers team looked bad in this loss, but none more than Rodgers. Some plays, he was rattled by the pass rusher before the ball was even snapped. Others, he was inaccurate and nearly throwing interceptions. And the cherry on top was him being so worried at times that he would instantly dump it off to a running back for negative yards.

Rodgers still shows he has it, even at 42 years old. But against the Bengals, he was atrocious. Maybe the worst player on the field.

Trade Deadline Decision Looks Bad

The Steelers desperately need a WR1. Germie Bernard is the closest thing they've got, but he's not good enough yet, and DK Metcalf is not the answer.

Omar Khan's decision not to make a move at the trade deadline will continue to haunt Pittsburgh. Aaron Rodgers doesn't have the weapons and when he finds himself without anyone open, he doesn't always try to extend plays. Most times, actually, he gives up early when no one is open immediately.

This offense is in trouble without someone breaking out. Hopefully, Roman Wilson and Michael Pittman Jr. provide enough. If they don't, don't expect this offense to be able to compete against high-powered offenses like Cincinnati's.

DK Metcalf Might Not Be Playable

At this point, it's hard to justify DK Metcalf playing more snaps than Roman Wilson and Michael Pittman Jr. when they return. He adds very little value to this offense and yes, he does draw attention from the defense, but that's only useful if Rodgers can find other open targets.

There are none.

Metcalf can't even be relied on to catch open passes at this point.

Yes, he finished with two receptions, 54 yards and a touchdown. None of that came until the fourth quarter, when the Steelers were down 31-3.

The offensive and passing-game struggles are not all of his fault, but when you're paid over $30 million a year to be an elite receiver and barely pass as a playable one, the target is going to be on your back.

Metcalf, just plain and simple, isn't very good right now. At times, he's not good at all. And the more fans are reminded of it, the more infuriated they become that the team's WR1 is an overpaid former starter who may not have "it" anymore. And the Steelers desperately need "it."

Asante Samuel Jr. Isn't an AFC North Cornerback

Asante Samuel Jr.'s return to an NFL starting lineup is impressive. It's great to see him bounce back and overcome a neck injury that nearly ended his career much earlier than it deserved to end. But in Pittsburgh, there are six games a year that don't fit his size or play style, and those are crucial games.

Samuel Jr. just isn't big enough to play against the Bengals. He's not big enough to battle with Tee Higgins, who continues to make it look easy when matched up against him. And for Ja'Marr Chase, no one in the NFL can say they have the upper hand over him, but Samuel Jr. doesn't even come close.

Daylen Everette is going to come with mistakes. Every rookie does. But he has the size to compete in these AFC North showdowns and Pittsburgh needs to test him out. It's not the right answer but it's something. Samuel Jr. just doesn't have it against Cincinnati.

Losing Mason McCormick is Going to Hurt

The Steelers lost Mason McCormick to what looked like a significant ankle injury just before halftime. If McCormick is going to miss the remainder of the season, Pittsburgh's offensive line just got significantly worse, and the blow may be their second toughest to overcome.

Zach Frazier and McCormick have been Pittsburgh's best two offensive linemen this season. McCormick, a third-year fourth-round pick, has been playing at a Pro Bowl level. At times, he's been their most reliable player up front, and as the group has continued to grow together, he's been a key piece in that foundation.

The offensive line took a clear step backward against the Bengals. Now they need to navigate without one of their best players, and all of a sudden, the problems feel overwhelming for this offense.

Pretenders...

Well, at least for now, you can put those Pittsburgh Steelers Super Bowl dreams to bed. This team is a big of a "pretender" as they come. This season, they've played two teams in the AFC playoff race on the road, and both times, they've lost in blowouts.

This team is just not serious when it comes to competing with high-powered offenses. They can't keep up in the secondary and their offense has zero juice when Jaylen Warren isn't rushing for 100 yards.

You remove the superpower of No. 30 and this entire team shuts down. And their four-game winning streak was impressive, but it was tight games against losing teams. That's not going to translate to real competition.

This season isn't over yet. But it doesn't look bright as the second-half is only going to get harder.