Steelers Still Waiting to Give Veteran WR Chance

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers only made one roster announcement before their Week 10 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, activating Derrick Harmon off of Injured Reserve.

Besides that, the only news that came from the team the day before kickoff with the Bengals was Pat Freiermuth being listed as questionable with an illness. It's still unknown if he's going to play against Cincinnati on Sunday Night Football, as the team doesn't need to make that decision until 90 minutes before kickoff.

Heading into the game, no practice squad members are playing in Week 10. The Steelers are rolling with their active roster and that's it, which has everyone thinking about one name who many believed would get his first shot of the season with the Steelers this weekend.

Dec 21, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (11) catches a pass during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed to Pittsburgh's practice squad, he was viewed as the potential filler for a banged-up depth chart. With Roman Wilson and Michael Pittman Jr. on Injured Reserve and Ben Skowronek missing time with a calf injury, MVS felt like the answer to the Steelers' problems.

A veteran with experience in Pittsburgh, who has plenty of playing time with Aaron Rodgers and even spent his rookie year learning from Mike McCarthy in Green Bay. It felt like the easy answer for the Steelers, as they were searching for wideout help.

So far, though, that hasn't been the case. Valdes-Scantling has yet to get a call-up from the practice squad, and the Steelers appear to be getting healthy enough to avoid making call-ups at the position. With Skowronek back in the lineup, Pittsburgh chose to let their active roster rock in Week 10.

DK Metcalf, Germie Bernard, Brandon Smith, Skowronek and Kaden Wetjen will be enough for the Steelers at wide receiver in this matchup.

So, What Happens to MVS Now?

The Steelers clearly aren't looking for Valdes-Scantling's help now, but that doesn't mean he's not a good practice squad player to have. After struggling to stay on a roster this season, MVS probably isn't going to be poached by another team.

So, the Steelers can be patient. They can allow their room to get healthy and hope that the group is good enough to solve their struggles at the wide receiver position. If not, they can test out MVS later in the season, keeping his three call-ups available until they need them.

Don't expect Valdes-Scantling to be a name for the Steelers in the coming weeks. Instead, look for Wilson and Pittman Jr. to return. And Pittsburgh is going to keep their emergency option just that until they're forced to utilize him.