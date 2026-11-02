7 Winners, 2 Losers From Steelers Blowout Win Over Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers left no doubt about how the better team was in Week 8.

After a week filled with trash talk, specifically from Jared Verse, the Steelers dominated the Cleveland Browns in every facet of the game and got revenge for their Week 4 loss to their AFC North rival with a 27-6 blowout victory at Acrisure Stadium this time around.

With that, here are Pittsburgh's winners and losers from the contest as it heads into a Week 9 bye.

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) carries the ball as Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) defends during the second quarter of an NFL game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winner: Darnell Washington

Washington continues to make his mark as a real threat in the passing game for the Steelers.

Washington went for a total of 92 yards, which led Pittsburgh on the day and is also a new career high.

The 25-year-old is now on pace for 540 yards, which would eclipse his 364-yard campaign in 2025 by a healthy margin.

Winner: Jaylen Warren

It's tough to quantify how brilliant Warren has been for Pittsburgh this season.

Though he didn't log any receiving yards on his one catch for the first time this year, Warren more than made up for it by recording 143 yards and a touchdown across 17 carries.

He has now put up 100 or more yards on the ground in four games this season.

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) defends in coverage against the Cleveland Browns during an NFL football game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winner: Alex Highsmith

Facing a rookie left tackle in Spencer Fano, Highsmith's veteran expertise was on full display in this one.

Alongside drawing a couple of holding penalties on the first-rounder, Highsmith also posted five tackles, 0.5 sacks and three quarterback hits to go with three pressures (per SumerSports) as part of a monster day for the Steelers' pass rush.

Loser: DK Metcalf

Pittsburgh didn't need anything from Metcalf in order to rout the Browns, but it felt like he regressed back to the level of play he showcased in the first few weeks of the season.

Metcalf hauled in just one pass from Aaron Rodgers, which went for four yards and marks his lowest single-game total since Week 17 of the 2022 campaign.

Furthermore, Metcalf was wide-open deep down the field and dropped a throw from Rodgers as he adjusted, which ended up in the hands of Denzel Ward for an interception.

Winner: Cameron Heyward

Heyward hadn't done much as a pass rusher coming into this week, though that changed vs. Cleveland.

The 37-year-old posted 1.5 sacks, which more than doubled his prior total of 1 on the season, and he also had five total pressures (per SumerSports).

Heyward was disruptive against the run per usual as well, logging two tackles for loss and being one of the main reasons why the Browns finished with 34 yards on 15 carries.

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) tackles Cleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson (22) during the fourth quarter of an NFL game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winner: Patrick Queen

Queen, after a rough start to the season, has begun to really turn things around in a contract year.

Following what was arguably his best game as a Steeler in the team's Week 7 win over the New Orleans Saints, Queen led the black and gold with 12 total tackles while also recording 1.5 sacks, which is the most he's ever had in a single game.

Loser: Jaquan Brisker

Despite being under constant pressure, Deshaun Watson was still able to complete 27 of his 39 passing attempts for 324 yards.

Brisker's had an up-and-down season for Pittsburgh after signing a one-year deal with his hometown franchise in March, and he wasn't exactly playing at the top of his game against the Browns.

According to Pro Football Focus, Brisker allowed 55 yards in coverage (his most in a single contest this season) while also missing a tackle.

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and safety Jaquan Brisker (3) react during the second quarter of an NFL game against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winner: T.J. Watt

Watt had started cooling off just a bit after coming out of the gates hot this season, though he was back to his usual ways vs. Cleveland.

The 32-year-old paced the Steelers with two sacks, which pushes his total on the year to 7.5, and he also had a pass deflection.

Winner: Steelers' Offensive Line

In their defeat at the hands of the Browns earlier this season, Pittsburgh's offensive line allowed Rodgers to be sacked five times.

The Steelers were far more stout in pass protection in their rematch vs. Cleveland, however, as Rodgers was sacked just once.

With Spencer Anderson back in the mix as part of the team's jumbo package too, the offensive line created plenty of holes for Warren to run through as they got the better of the Browns' defense.