Steelers Most Exciting Position Battle is WR

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers used their second pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on wide receiver Germie Bernard. But that was after adding Michael Pittman Jr. to a group that included DK Metcalf and Roman Wilson.

So, Bernard's place in the lineup is going to have to be earned. Something he knows plenty about being someone who rose through the ranks during his college career.

Wilson's place is as well, though. After two disappointing seasons, the former third-round pick comes into training camp without enough experience for anyone to lean on. Last season, he finished the year as a gameday inactive as the team utilized older options.

This year, he wasn't given much of a chance coming into OTAs and minicamp, but left being pretty impressive. With smoother routes and a much better connection with Aaron Rodgers, the former Michigan star has a real opportunity to contribute this season.

Steelers Most Exciting Position Battle

You can talk about backup defensive tackle between Yahya Black, Dean Lowry and Logan Lee. You can break down the cornerback battle between Asante Samuel Jr. and Daylen Everette. Heck, Sebastian Castro versus Darnell Savage may even turn out to be a competition.

None of them will bring more eyes than Wilson versus Bernard, though.

What this position battle decides is whether or not Bernard is instantly a key piece to the offense, and whether or not Wilson remains a part of it moving forward.

Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (10) warms up before the game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

For Bernard, he can shine and immediately become WR3. This means that he's on the fast track to becoming the team's next long-term star wide receiver. It gives him his rookie year to build chemistry with Aaron Rodgers, but also find his footing in the offense.

What it does next year is establish the foundation so he's a reliable option for whoever is playing quarterback next.

For Wilson, it's his last shot to make a name for himself in Pittsburgh. If he doesn't win this competition, chances are he's not invovled in the offense much at all. It almost definitely opens the door for him to be traded this summer, and may leave his legacy with the Steelers are thin as a sheet of paper.

Who Wins?

If we're predicting the outcome of this one, Bernard probably has the upper hand. The second-round pick out of Alabama looks like a pro already, and has the intelligence to come in and learn everything he needs to off and on the field.

Wilson is going to be given a head start when training camp opens, but Bernard will be hunting him down. All it'll take is one good day from the rookie and a bad day from the veteran to change things moving forward.

Maybe Bernard never catches Wilson. Maybe he does. Either way, it'll be a fun summer of football getting to watch these two co

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