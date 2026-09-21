Aaron Rodgers Not Steelers Problem, But Not the Solution

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were embarrassed by the New England Patriots in Week 2. The offense performed terribly, and another strong defensive output couldn't salvage things for the team.

The Steelers now sit 1-1 after two contests and head back to Pittsburgh for their first AFC North matchup of the 2026 campaign. As the team tries to get back on track, there are plenty of problems to address and even more people to blame for said problems.

While there are a few obvious ones, like the inability of the offensive line to pass block or the wide receivers' inability to get open, this offense has myriad issues plaguing their performance. The one no one is questioning is quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The 42-year-old QB attempted 38 passes in Week 2, but the offense took a step backward. He certainly wasn't the biggest issue with the offense, but as they try to find an answer, it's becoming harder to see Rodgers as part of the solution.

Not So Sustainable, Huh?

After the team's Week 1 victory, Rodgers may have spoken too soon. During his media availability midway through the team's Week 2 preparations, he stressed that the team can throw the ball a lot. That came after the team attempted 40 passes in Week 1, but Rodgers proclaimed to reporters that is something he'd like to see continue. When he was asked if that was sustainable, he confidently said yes.

"For me, yeah, totally," he told me and other reporters. "Totally sustainable."

He also downplayed finding a balance in terms of running and passing, referring to it as "fodder" for talking heads.

After the Week 2 loss, however, Rodgers sang a different tune. He didn't walk back his earlier statements, but he did call for more accountability as players in his postgame press conference.

"I think we've got to start with ourselves," he said. "Not point the finger and not ride the roller coaster. This is a long season."

Accountability is important. However, owning up to failures after they happen is only helpful for so long. And promises of riding the roller coaster only have value if the ride ends somewhere satisfying, which has not happened since Rodgers first arrived in Pittsburgh for the 2025 season. It's just been a slow creep toward the top of the track, only for the car to roll backward before reaching the apex.

Maybe a Bit of Balance Might Help

Unfortunately for Rodgers and the Steelers, the idea of how to find balance in the offense is more than just talking-head fodder. The reality is that Rodgers can't operate an offense like a chessmaster anymore. There was a long portion of his career where that was the case, but simply look at what he's done in a Steelers uniform and tell me that's still the case.

In 2025, the offense was bad, but no one said it was Rodgers' fault, because he played well given the circumstance. He threw for 24 touchdowns and just seven interceptions, but he only exceeded 250 passing yards three times. He threw for 175 passing yards or less five times.

For a quick comparison, Russell Wilson threw for 250 yards or more four times during his lone season with the Steelers. Kenny Pickett did it three times over his one-and-a-half seasons as QB1. Justin Fields did it once.

In his last five games played in a Steelers uniform, including the postseason, he's done next to nothing. Aside from the 294-yard passing day he had in Week 18 of the regular season, Rodgers has been extremely limited. In Week 17, he threw for 168 yards and zero touchdowns. In the Wild Card matchup, he threw for 146 yards and an interception.

So far in 2026, he's thrown for 221 and 187 yards for one touchdown and an interception.

What quarterbacks are described as elite or capable of overcoming a bad supporting cast with numbers like that?

A Modest Proposal for the Steelers Offense

It's not all on Rodgers, that's for sure. He's a future Hall of Famer and Super Bowl winner. His expertise and experience and valuable, and he can still sling it, even at 42.

But he's not the MVP version of himself that he was a decade ago, so why are the Steelers still acting like he is?

The Steelers have to, whether Rodgers believes in this or not, find a balance on offense. They have to find a way to get the offensive line to improve immediately, and get the running game going.

If they do that, it will only help Rodgers and the passing game. They can't expect to get anywhere relying so much on Rodgers. It's not the team's biggest problem, but it's not quite certain that Rodgers is part of the solution in Pittsburgh.

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