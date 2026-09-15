Steelers Still Have Huge Concern Entering Week 2

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers emerged victorious from their Week 1 battle, defeating the Atlanta Falcons by a final score of 20-13.

The win gave new Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy his first win with his hometown franchise, and that is cause for celebration. Now, the team will try to get McCarthy his first road victory in the role, but that will be a more difficult task.

One reason why is because the Steelers still have a major concern early into the regular season. The team might be 1-0, but their offensive performance was underwhelming and disjointed. There were signs of life and reasons for optimism, but the Steelers cannot bank on hope and promise for long. This offense has to execute on those missed plays, starting in Week 2, or they will be in danger of underachieving once again in 2026.

Where the Steelers' Offense Failed in Week 1

The offense's performance in the opening game can be best characterized by missed opportunities. As opposed to the offenses under Mike Tomlin and his muderer's row of offensive coordinators, this version of the Steelers attacked the middle of the field and took multiple big swings.

The results, however, were not that encouraging. Superstar wide receiver DK Metcalf was targeted 10 times, but only caught four passes. Roman Wilson had multiple chances to connect on a deep ball, but a defensive pass interference and a dropped pass in the endzone ruined what could have been a statement game from the third-year pass-catcher.

For all of the shortcomings in the passing game, it was where the offense found any of their success. The ground game, on the other hand, was nonexistent. Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle rushed a combined 18 times, but only picked up 61 yards. Add in Aaron Rodgers' three scrambles picking up a cumulative -3 yards, it left the Steelers with a total of 58 rushing yards.

All in all, the Steelers just didn't put together an impressive day. They ran 64 plays, compiling just 15 first downs, 264 total yards and a single touchdown in the process.

Sep 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (14) jumps for a pass in front of Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III (3) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Steelers Can Improve

One area the Steelers showed a ton of life is attacking the middle of the field. With Rodgers under center, it's clear he can still sling it at an elite rate. The velocity and accuracy are still excellent, and McCarthy allowed Rodgers to push the ball in between the hash marks.

According to NFL's Next Gen Stats, the numbers back it up. Rodgers attempted 40 passes, but they weren't just attacking the boundary like in 2025. Out of those 40 attempts, 22 were thrown in between the numbers. That includes his lone touchdown pass to Pat Freiermuth, where a scramble drill resulted in him finding the tight end in the back of the endzone.

To find the improvements they are seeking, they just need to keep going. The spray chart on Rodgers' Week 1 performance is encouraging. He spread the ball around the field, and he didn't favor one side or area in an extreme way.

The receivers have to do their part as well. Even with some penalties in coverage, Rodgers gave his receivers plenty of catchable passes that weren't hauled in. If they can correct that, the playmaking might emerge.

Until then, the offense remains a concerning area for the Steelers entering Week 2.

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