Steelers’ Aaron Rodgers Entering Fiery Final Ride

PITTSBURGH — The return of regular season football is a bit like the final days before a major holiday, and that feeling is back once again for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The kick-off to the 2026 regular season is days away, and the beginning of what will hopefully be a magical season at the confluence of the Allegheny, Monongahela and Ohio Rivers.

For Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, this season carries even more sentimentality. The 22-year veteran has called this year his “last ride” in the NFL, hinting this will be his final campaign in the league. Knowing that this will be his swan song in the NFL, he’s looking to go out on top and the Steelers hope he takes them there.

But what can we expect from Rodgers in the 2026 season? The fanbase and organization holds one expectation, but the Steelers have to wreckon with the reality that a quarterback’s final season in the NFL is boom or bust.

Best Case Scenario: A Super Bowl Run for AR8

The ultimate dream scenario is that this all adds up to the Steelers hoisting their first Lombardi Trophy since 2010. That’s what Rodgers envisioned when he signed with the organization before the 2025 season, and that’s why he returned for one more run in Pittsburgh.

That dream might not be that far off, either. After all, there are plenty of recent examples of retiring quarterbacks going out on top.

Look at Peyton Manning. He was downright miserable during his final regular season with the Denver Broncos, throwing 17 interceptions to nine touchdowns, but he did just enough behind his defense to lift that trophy.

John Elway is another example. He also led the Broncos to the ultimate prize while also throwing for 22 touchdowns and over 2,800 passing yards in the regular season.

Comparatively, Rodgers enters his potential final season coming off an impressive previous season. Rodgers threw for 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2025. Manning was coming off a 39-touchdown campaign when his game fell off a cliff in his final season. John Elway threw 27 touchdowns in his second to last NFL campaign. Maybe that’s an indication that Rodgers can do more than enough on his end to bring this team to the next level.

Aug 03, 2026; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) throws a pass during a practice session at Training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A Haunting Pittsburgh History

The shocking other side of this discussion is that a lot of quarterbacks don’t climb that mountain in their final season. There are examples around the NFL, but let’s keep it located just to Pittsburgh.

Franchise legend Terry Bradshaw went out with little fanfare due to injury. In 1983, an elbow injury limited him to a single regular season appearance. That wound up being his final NFL game before he pivoted to a media career. The four-time Super Bowl winner went out completing just five of eight passes for 77 yards and two touchdowns.

More recently, Ben Roethlisberger never ascended back to the top of the NFL. He also went through an elbow injury near the end of his career, but he rebounded to put together impressive seasons before retirement.

His final season in 2021 ended in disappointment, however. He threw for 3,740 yards and 22 touchdowns to lead the Steelers to a 9-7 record. Ultimately, the team lost in the Wild Card game and Roethlisberger unceremoniously retired. His stature in the franchise remains sterling, but he simply didn’t get the job done during his last ride.

That’s the haunting two-sided coin for Rodgers and the Steelers in 2026. They might ride off into the sunset. They might do the same thing the 2025 Steelers did, however.

We’re not sure, but Rodgers and the organization are ready for the ride.

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