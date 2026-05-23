Another Concerning Broderick Jones Update Emerges for Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers went for the ultimate contingency plan in the 2026 NFL Draft. After the Makai Lemon snafu, the Steelers opted to select Max Iheanachor with the No. 21 selection.

The impact of this was that many believed that the career of young offensive tackle Broderick Jones would be coming to an end, with Iheanachor coming in to replace him. Now, it seems that may not be the case.

Following season-ending neck surgery last season, it seems that the writing was on the wall for Jones. Now, according to 93.7 The Fan's Jeff Hatthorn, Jones looks to be in much better shape than he was last season. On the station's morning show, Hatthorn broke down the Jones situation, and how he feels about his spot on the team.

“We talked to Broderick Jones, and he’s lost a bunch of weight,” Hathhorn said. “I asked him about the emotions of dealing with this and he kinda paused for a second and you could feel it. Like man, I was kind of a happy-go-lucky dude, and I don’t know what my future is.”

Where does Jones go from here?

Jones' career is certainly up in the air following the Iheanachor situation, but he seems to be taking it quite professionally. While he still has not recovered completely from the surgery, he seems to be interested in playing as much as he can. The rehab, however, is far from over for the young offensive tackle whose serious surgery could hold him out quite awhile.

Sep 14, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers place kicker Chris Boswell (9) celebrates a filed goal with offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

In order to play, Jones will have to put some weight back on, as he has had concerns about being undersized in the past and losing more weight on top of that will add to the concern. The Steelers are not afraid to make moves for offensive line talent, with two of their last three first round selections being offensive tackles and Jones himself being selected the year prior in the first round.

The Steelers have improved their offense for the coming season when it comes to the skill positions, but the offensive line is certainly a concern moving forward. The team has operated with different setups for the line during the early part of OTAs, and it is sure to change as the team moves forward through the offseason. Whether Jones becomes a part of the grouping is yet ot be seen, as he continues his rehab period for the neck injury.

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