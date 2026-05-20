Steelers’ Broderick Jones Shares Discouraging Injury Update

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are making a long list of changes under new head coach Mike McCarthy. The staff has been reworked and the roster is vastly different with new leadership in charge.

One of the biggest questions for the Steelers heading into the 2026 campaign is what to expect out of their offensive line. The organization brought in free agent guard and center Brock Hoffman and drafted Max Iheanachor out of Arizona State with their first-round choice. The team continued their shakeups with this unit, as tackle Troy Fautanu and guard Mason McCormick taking snaps on the left side to begin OTAs.

One player was absent from all team activities so far. Tackle Broderick Jones, who suffered a season-ending neck injury in Week 12 of the 2025 campaign, and he’s yet to fully return to action. Speaking to the media, he shared that there is still no set timeline for his injury.

”Not really. I really don’t have a timeline,” he shared. “They never gave me a timeline. It’s just, you know, monitoring it day by day and go from there.”

Jul 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Troy Fautanu (76) and offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) participate in drills during training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Jones Looking Ahead to Training Camp

Despite no new updates on Jones, he remained upbeat and looking forward. He mentioned multiple times how this is the first time he’s gone through a serious injury and it’s made him miss the game and being out there with the teammates.

He also left some reason to believe he could be cleared during training camp. He mentioned that he is feeling “ready” for camp so he can back out there with the rest of the Steelers.

”I’m ready, man,” he said. “Like I said, this is my first serious injury. I haven’t missed football in years. So, you know, it’s all new, but, I’m just ready for camp to come around to get back out there with the guys.”

Do the Steelers Anticipate Jones Returning?

This is where any excitement begins to fade regarding Jones’ 2026 prospects. Firstly, the Steelers declined his fifth-year option earlier this offseason. That alone signifies that the team has a lack of confidence in him as a short and long-term solution.

Secondly, the team has seemingly found his successor. With Fautanu’s experience at both left and right tackle, plus the addition of another right tackle in Iheanachor, that seemingly amounts to Jones being out of a spot on the roster.

If he’s healthy at training camp, he will have the chance to earn his spot back. The question remains, will Jones reach that point?

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