The Biggest Reason Steelers Could Lose to Bengals in Week 10

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers face a difficult challenge in their first game after the bye week. The team earned their week off after starting with a 6-2 record, but that's the end of the gifts this year's schedule has given them.

The back nine of the Steelers' season is filled with playoff hopefuls and spoilers, beginning with the Bengals. Pittsburgh holds the edge on their AFC North rival this year, defeating the Bengals during their first meeting of the year in Week 3. Adding on to that confidence is the fact that the Bengals just played overseas, and coming off of an international contest, there's no denying the Steelers are the fresher of the two squads.

Still, this is no gimme for the Steelers. The Bengals are trying to stake their claim at the top of the division and prove they are legitimate Super Bowl contenders. It will be an absolute battle between these foes, and there is one towering reason to believe that the Steelers could exit Paycor Stadium and Cincinnati with their third loss of the season.

The Bengals are one of the best passing teams in the NFL, and if they play their cards right, they can disrupt and agitate the Steelers' defense all game long.

A Ferocious Passing Attack

The wide receiver position remains the focus of both criticism and optimism for the Steelers, but providing the secondary with no help at the NFL Trade Deadline was the more disappointing development.

And because of the Steelers' vulnerability in the secondary, the Bengals could take full advantage. Cincinnati already leads the NFL in passing touchdowns this season thanks to perennial MVP candidate Joe Burrow tossing 23 TD passes in the first 8 games. He's led the Bengals to an average of just over 285 passing yards per game (1st in the NFL) and 30.0 points per game (2nd in the NFL).

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks down the sideline before a play in the fourth quarter of the NFL International Week 9 game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. The Bengals won the international matchup, 34-17. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Most Dynamic Duo

Ja'Marr Chase leads the way for the receivers, hauling in seven of those touchdown receptions. Once again, he's joined by a dynamic force opposite him, with Tee Higgins posting a team-leading 748 yards and six touchdown catches. Through the first eight games of the NFL season, they are one of the league's most productive pass-catching tandems. They trail only the Green Bay Packers' receivers, Matthew Golden and Christian Watson, for the honor of having the most combined receiving yards of any two teammates.

Containing both is going to be a big issue for the Steelers. In their previous matchup, they were unable to do so, surrendering at least 90 receiving yards to both. The worst part about it was that the connection was consistent all game long. Burrow was a combined 15-of-19 with 188 yards and two touchdowns when targeting his top duo.

In this meeting, the matchup is largely the same. The Steelers still have questions in their secondary, and the Bengals can exploit that repeatedly.

The challenge is on the Steelers to find an answer and respond to the Bengals' ferocious passing game. Otherwise, Pittsburgh's return from their bye week will be a very unsatisfying one.