Steelers Get Reinforcements at WR, CB for Bengals Game

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have been hit hard by injuries on both sides of the football. The offense has dealt with multiple wide receivers missing significant time, while the secondary and defensive line have both been tested on defense.

One of the most impactful injuries plaguing the Steelers is the one wide receiver and special teams leader, Ben Skowronek, has dealt with. A calf injury has kept Skowronek out for the past month. He last appeared during the team's win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5. He exited the game during the second quarter and did not return.

The Steelers never placed Skowronek on injured reserve, however, hoping to have him back sooner rather than later. He slowly added more to his workload at practice before their Week 8 game against the Cleveland Browns, and he improved to being a full participant in practice leading up to their upcoming Week 10 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals. After missing the past three contests, Skowronek is officially back for the Steelers.

The Steelers will also have Brandin Echols and Doneiko Slaughter back at cornerback after they both missed last week with hamstring injuries. Both players are key pieces to Pittsburgh's special teams unit and Echols has contributed on defense in a slot cornerback role behind Jalen Ramsey.

Defensive tackle Derrick Harmon is the only player on Pittsburgh's roster listed as questionable as the team must activate him off of Injured Reserve before Sunday to have him play. Harmon returned to practice this week, opening his 21-day window to be activated after missing time with a foot injury.

Skowronek's Versatility Gives Steelers Needed Boost

Skowronek also enjoyed the last time he played against the Bengals. The defense made life difficult for Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, the special teams created a turnover that helped earn the victory and the offense found some unlikely heroes.

Skowronek was key to the Steelers' previous success on both offense and special teams against the Bengals. A beautifully designed play call by head coach Mike McCarthy freed Skowronek up for a 23-yard touchdown catch, his first and only of the season. The Steelers took advantage of a vulnerable Cincinnati defense, and Skowronek was the perfect recipient of the unexpected touchdown reception.

Sep 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ben Skowronek (15) reacts after a fumble recovery during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Special Teams Help On the Way

While the Steelers certainly need more people chipping in on offense, Skowronek's greatest contributions come on special teams. His ability to shake off blockers is beyond impressive, and his performance last season as a gunner earned him a Pro Bowl nod.

Not only has he excelled when healthy in 2026 despite playing a different role on the unit, he's sparked change on special teams this very season. Even worse for the Bengals, his biggest play of the season didn't come on offense, but it didn come at Cincinnati's expense.

Later in that same Week 3 contest, Skowronek recovered a crucial fumble for the Steelers. After the Bengals botched the return, Skow was the first man on the loose ball. Thanks to his speed and elite pursuit skills, he handed the ball back to the offense at a crucial moment in the game.

The Steelers will need a little bit of everything from the Swiss Army knife Skowronek is. Needing to do anything it takes to scrape out a victory over the Bengals, the Steelers are looking toward another veteran leader to make an impact.