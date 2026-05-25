5 Players Who Could Be Headed Into Final Season With Steelers

While a majority of the Pittsburgh Steelers' core stuck around this offseason, the same might not be true next year.

From starters whose contracts are set to run out to veterans that profile as strong trade or cut candidates, the Steelers' roster could look quite a bit different in 2027.

With that, here are five players who may be entering their final year in Pittsburgh.

Patrick Queen

Queen is heading into the final season of a three-year contract worth $41 million he signed with the Steelers as a free agent ahead of the 2024 campaign.

He's been hot and cold for the team, leading them in tackles during his first season with 129, resulting in a Pro Bowl nod. At the same time, he was also in the middle of a defense that broke down at the end of the year and finished on a five-game losing streak, including the playoffs.

Queen, according to Pro Football Focus, also paced the NFL in missed tackles with 32 in 2025.

Pittsburgh didn't sign any big-ticket free agents at inside linebacker or select one at all in the 2026 NFL Draft, meaning Queen is set to start alongside Payton Wilson yet again, but it's hard to imagine him returning in 2027 unless he has a huge resurgence in Patrick Graham's defense.

Dec 21, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Brandin Echols (26) reacts after a tackle against Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra (84) during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

Brandin Echols

Echols was a solid contributor for the Steelers in 2025 after signing a two-year deal worth $6 million as a free agent last March, logging 321 snaps at slot corner and 146 on the boundary while posting two interceptions, a sack, a forced fumble and 48 tackles.

With Jalen Ramsey expected to handle a majority of the duties in the slot while mixing in some safety reps, though, and in a pretty crowded cornerback room, Echols' role could very easily diminish this season.

Assuming Joey Porter Jr. signs an extension this offseason, he'll remain under contract into 2027 alongside Jamel Dean, Daylen Everette and Ramsey, meaning Pittsburgh may not prioritize re-signing Echols once his contract expires.

Keeanu Benton

Benton has been everything the Steelers could've hoped for on the interior of their defensive line after selecting him in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, as he's recorded 123 tackles and 7.5 sacks in 51 games.

With Porter Jr., Nick Herbig and perhaps even Darnell Washington all ranking ahead of him on the list of extension candidates for Pittsburgh this summer, though, Benton may simply fall through the cracks and reach free agency next year without a new deal.

Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) takes the field for a game against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Jalen Ramsey

Ramsey will have a sizable role under Graham as a Swiss Army knife who can play in the slot, in the box, on the boundary and potentially as a deep safety as well.

The 31-year-old and eight-time Pro Bowler is key to the Steelers' success on defense in 2026. With no guaranteed money left on his contract after this upcoming campaign and $21.7 million in savings waiting by either trading or cutting him next offseason (prior to a potential restructure), it's tough to foresee Ramsey sticking around for much longer.

He's already on the decline, and the positives of letting him walk will outweigh the negatives going into the 2027 season.

Broderick Jones

Jones appeared to be on the upswing in 2025 after moving from right to left tackle, where he played in college at Georgia, but a season-ending neck injury in Week 12 threw his future into flux with the Steelers.

With no clear timeline for his recovery, and the fact that he's lost a lot of weight, Pittsburgh can't really plan on Jones factoring into its plans for the 2026 season.

The team's selection of Max Iheanachor in the first round doesn't help Jones' case to return, either.

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