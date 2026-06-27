College Safeties Steelers Should Already Be Watching

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers enter the 2026 season with a new look at the safety position. Returning starter DeShon Elliott, the team added Jaquan Brisker as another starter in the secondary.

That answers the Steelers' questions for now, but what about beyond 2026? The reality is that the position is in need of a young player to stabilize things, even as they enter the coming season with a pair of reliable starters.

That's why the Steelers need to keep a watchful eye on the NCAA and the crop of safeties looking to earn their place in the 2027 NFL Draft. These four stand out as the ones the Steelers should be doing their homework on.

Ty Benefield - LSU

After earning high marks as a member of the BYU defense, Ty Benefield is hoping that production translates after a transfer to LSU. The son of a CFL linebacker, Benefield has football in his blood.

The word that comes up most often surrounding Benefield is "ball-hawk." He recorded four interceptions in 2025 in addition to 8.5 tackles for loss.

Two weaknesses emerged during his time at BYU. The first was giving up scoring plays, as he struggled with some of the better wide receivers in coverage. The second was missed tackles. If he can progress in 2026, however, Benefield might be the ideal young piece to add to the secondary.

KJ Bolden - Georgia

Right now, the Georgia Bulldogs have the best safety in the nation. KJ Bolden. After taking over for Malaki Starks, Bolden showed why he was such a highly-touted recruit out of high school. In 2025, he recorded 76 tackles with five pass breakups and two interceptions.

A rare combination of blazing speed and football IQ, Bolden could very well be the first safety off the board in the 2027 NFL Draft. But the Steelers would love to land a player with the upside and production of KJ Bolden.

Aug 30, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back KJ Bolden (4) in action against the Marshall Thundering Herd at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Bray Hubbard - Alabama

An interesting study is Alabama safety Bray Hubbard. Hubbard is a playmaker in the Crimson Tide defense, possessing quickness and a nose for the ball. He's also tough as nails and comes with a sturdy frame, measuring in at 6'2" and over 210 pounds.

Some view Hubbard as a player who could move to linebacker at the next level due to his physicality and playing above his weight, but he's also such a natural secondary defender, it's hard to truly know where he will fit best at the next level.

A defensive coordinator like Patrick Graham might be able to figure that out, and the Steelers would love to get their hands on a playmaker like Bray Hubbard.

Tae Johnson - Notre Dame

This Notre Dame squad is one of the most exciting in the NCAA entering the 2026 campaign, and Tae Johnson is right at the center of it. After one of the most impressive freshman seasons, Johnson has put himself in the first round conversation. He is a sure tackler who also produced four interceptions in 2025.

Is a Caleb Downs comparison too aggressive? Perhaps it is, but the upside is there. Tae Johnson has all of the traits and tools to be the next great safety in the NCAA and the NFL.

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