The Pittsburgh Steelers' decision to bench Aaron Rodgers less than 72 hours before kicking off their Week 12 game against the Denver Broncos was nothing less than a total surprise.

Despite having a 60.9 percent completion rate that ranks as the 10th-worst among qualified passers to go with the third-worst EPA of any quarterback at -66.2 (per Next Gen Stats), there was no real reason to believe the Steelers would move off of Rodgers as their starter and turn to Mason Rudolph.

The fallout from Pittsburgh's stunning resolution has yet to fully play out. With the 42-year-old in his final season, however, it feels like his relationship with the organization may now be completely severed, even if the team internally believes that it could still revisit their decision (as noted by NFL insider Jordan Schultz).

If the Rudolph experiment doesn't work out for the Steelers and Rodgers is essentially out of the picture one way or another, is it possible either Will Howard or Drew Allar could supplant the former at some point this season?

Aug 21, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) looks to pass against the New York Jets during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Would Have to Happen for Pittsburgh's Young QBs to Start in 2026?

If Rodgers sticks around on the Steelers' 53-man roster instead of leaving the team either by being released or retiring and thus is available to step back in for Rudolph if things go awry, neither Howard or Allar stands much of a chance to make their regular season debuts in 2026.

Should Rodgers and Pittsburgh part ways or the 42-year-old simply just be inactive for the remainder of the campaign, though, than a real conversation could be had about one of the franchise's young signal callers potentially earning a shot to prove themselves down the stretch.

At 6-4 and in possession of the final Wild Card spot in the AFC for the time being, head coach Mike McCarthy is likely going to stick with Rudolph for as long as he can.

The 31-year-old is a high-floor backup with 19 career starts under his belt who can manage a game and has seemingly impressed Pittsburgh's first-year coaching staff at every turn.

Rudolph is far more experienced and steady at this stage of his career than Howard and Allar are, and McCarthy probably believes he gives the Steelers their best shot at remaining competitive and in the playoff hunt moving forward.

At the same time, the decision to go with Rudolph might have to do with the fact that the team is in a short week before facing Denver and doesn't want to play Howard or Allar under those circumstances.

There's a very realistic scenario where Rudolph falters, though, as he's thrown just 56 passes since returning to Pittsburgh on a two-year deal worth $7.5 million ahead of the 2025 season and doesn't offer any real upside.

Should the wheels fall completely off over the next handful of weeks with Rudolph at the helm as the Steelers face the Broncos (Week 12), Houston Texans (Week 13), Jacksonville Jaguars (Week 14) and Baltimore Ravens (Week 15), that's when another quarterback change could come and either Howard or Allar are named the starter.

Oct 1, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) practices before the game at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Would Howard or Allar Get the Nod?

Allar is quite easily the higher-upside option between himself and Howard. The third-round rookie out of Penn State has a rocket of an arm and has made strides since entering the NFL, namely in terms of his footwork and throwing mechanics.

He showed off his potential during the preseason too, throwing for 351 yards and two touchdowns on 54 attempts, but 2026 was always supposed to be somewhat of a redshirt year for Allar.

He still has a ways to go in his development, and while he's more exciting of a player than Howard, the latter is the safer option at this juncture.

A 2025 sixth-round pick, Howard is simply further along than Allar in their respective progressions at the NFL level. He had a rougher go of it in the preseason, throwing three interceptions, though he's more polished mechanically and has picked up more experience dating back to college than Allar has.

Allar is a safer bet to be the Steelers' starter in 2027, but Howard is likely in better shape to do so in 2026.