PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers don't have the answer for who will be the starting quarterback next season or in the future.

Aaron Rodgers is retiring at the end of this season with the Steelers, his 22nd in the NFL, and at age 43, ending what will be a Hall of Fame career.

The Steelers have many options they can go with for 2027, but Chris Collinsworth spoke with head coach Mike McCarthy before the 38-18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Week 10, and he gave praise to backup Mason Rudolph.

“He even brought up the idea that, ‘Hey, everybody just assumes we’re gonna take a quarterback with Aaron retiring. We’ve got pretty good quarterbacks in here,’ Collinsworth said.

"As if, I don’t know about that. Do I want one of these young quarterbacks, or do I wanna take one of these guys that we’ve had a full year to develop here and let them play? If it falls to them in the right way, they probably would. If not, I think they just roll out Mason Rudolph. They’ve been impressed.”

Why Rudolph Would Make Sense in 2027

The Steelers have the highest-paid defense in the NFL this season and are projected to have the second-highest next year.

Pittsburgh is relying on their defense to win them games, which they've done through most of 2026, giving them a 6-3 record.

Rudolph is a veteran who has experience playing for the Steelers and in the NFL, with 19 starts in 35 games played, with 4,927 passing yards and 30 touchdowns in his nine seasons as a professional.

Aug 03, 2026; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) throws a pass during a practice session at Training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Steelers have gone to Rudolph before, as he went 5-3 in eight starts and 10 games played when Ben Roethlisberger was injured in the 2019 season.

Rudolph also won three straight games to end the 2023 season, after Kenny Pickett was injured, and helped the Steelers clinch an AFC Wild Card spot.

He isn't the best quarterback available, but he's under contract for 2027 and has starting experience, which gives him an edge over many other candidates.

The Steelers would most likely rather go with a veteran than a rookie, which they did with Russell Wilson in 2024 and Rodgers these last two seasons.

Who Else Could be Steelers QB in 2027?

The Steelers have two younger quarterbacks who they could play over Rudolph, if they feel like they can add more and help them win in 2027.

This includes Drew Allar, whom the Steelers selected in the third round in the 2026 NFL Draft out of Penn State, and Will Howard, whom they drafted in the sixth round in 2025 out of Ohio State.

Aug 21, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) warms up against the New York Jets during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both quarterbacks have yet to play in the NFL, but have excelled in college and could be the Steelers' answer next season.

The Steelers could also look at players in the 2027 NFL Draft, despite the quarterback class not living up to expectations.

Where Pittsburgh finishes the season and where they pick in the first round will play a big role in how they approach adding a new quarterback, if they do so.