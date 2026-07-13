Dak Prescott Photos Should Start Steelers Conversation

PITTSBURGH -- Mike McCarthy believes that only a certain type of quarterback can play for the Pittsburgh Steelers because in the AFC North and in a cold-weather city, you need to fit a mold.

"At the end of the day, the most important games are in December and January, McCarthy said at the NFL League Meetings this offseason. "To be able to play in those games outdoors, it requires to play a certain way.

"... I had to change a little bit going from Green Bay, Wis., to Dallas, Texas, on the expectations of how I think I can play with a quarterback as opposed to how I know I can play. (Longtime Packers) Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers are Hall of Fame quarterbacks. But they both have long arms. They both have 10-inch hands. And to win playoff games, to win games in December … (former Steelers QB) Ben Roethlisberger is the same way, you’d have to play against him in cold weather. Your guy’s got to throw better than the other guy in the big games, or you’ve got to try to put them in position to."

Mean, big, physical - sounds like a Steeler. But that doesn't mean that type of quarterback needs to come from a cold-weather team already. They can just be built like an AFC North quarterback. And a recent picture of McCarthy's old QB certainly gives off the vibes the head coach is looking for.

Dak Prescott is looking JACKED going into this season 👀 pic.twitter.com/jsndXSjf4K — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) July 12, 2026

Let The Dak Prescott Talk Begin

While Taylor Lewan has lost weight since retiring from the NFL, it's always eye-catching to see a quarterback look this much bigger than an offensive lineman. Dak Prescott looks like he might be in the best shape of his career, and entering a pivotal year in 2026, he may need to be.

The Cowboys quarterback signed a deal in 2024 under McCarthy and is set to be paid through 2028. However, with his salary cap hit spiking in 2027 and 2028, Dallas may be looking to move on before they continue to pay big money and not win Super Bowls.

The Steelers could view Prescott as the perfect veteran addition to replace Rodgers, keeping their Super Bowl window open and likely being able to extend him and cut the cap hits of $76 million and $86 million down in 2027 and 2028.

Pittsburgh would love to find their next franchise quarterback, but that doesn't mean it needs to be a rookie. If they feel the right option is out there for a player who will be around for several years and keep them contenders, they'd consider it.

And with Prescott and McCarthy's past, and some very interesting photos popping up on the internet, why not start the conversation of a reunion being possible?

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